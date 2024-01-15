Guys and Dolls announce new cast Jan 15, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride There will be a whole new bunch of guys and dolls hoping to make their fortune at the Bridge Theatre next month! The gals and gangsters will be stepping onto the stage (and through the audience) from 28 February 2024, with the current cast, including Daniel Mays and Marisha Wallace, appearing until 24 February 2024. Owain Arthur (The History Boys) will be returning to the role of Nathan Detroit, having previously covered the part of the rib-tickling risk-taker last Summer. He will be joined by Timmika Ramsay (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) as Hot Box headliner, Miss Adelaide. With George Ioannides (MAMMA MIA!) and Celinde Schoenmaker (The Phantom of the Opera) completing the quibbling quartet, continuing their roles of Sky Masterson and Sarah Brown respectively.

The flawless foursome will be joined by Jonathan Andrew Hume (Come from Away) as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Ryan Pidgen (Matilda the Musical) as Benny Southstreet, Tori Scott (The Cher Show) as General Cartwright, Niall Buggy (To Kill A Mockingbird) as Arvide Abernathy, TJ Lloyd as Rusty Charlie and Dashaun Vegas as Harry the Horse.

Continuing in the cast are Iroy Abesamis (swing), Cornelius Clarke (Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (Big Jule and Hi-Hi Boy), Saffi Needham (ensemble), James Revell (swing), Charlotte Scott (swing, co-dance captain), and Dale White (swing, dance captain, fight captain).

The production is complete with new ensemble members; Katie Bradley, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Filippo Coffano, Eamonn Cox, Kamilla Fernandes, Alex Given, Lucie Horsfall, Hollie Jane Stephens, Dominic Lamb, Siân Nathaniel-James, Sophie Pourret, Nathan Rigg, Pierce Rogan and Samuel Routley.

Nominated for a whopping twelve WhatsOnStage awards, including Best Direction and Best Musical, Nick Hytner’s immersive revival of the much-loved musical is a winner! Nathan, a charming chancer must raise $1,000 to secure a new venue for his underground craps game. Unfortunately, this isn't a business model readily accepted by The Bank of America or Shark Tank (partly because it hadn't been invented yet) so he does the only thing he knows how to do, and makes a bet. Nathan corners Sky and claims that he can't persuade the pious and dedicated Salvation Army worker Sarah to go on a date with him. Will Sky win Sarah's heart (and a bunch of cash) or will it all go to craps...

The house is open until the 31 August 2024, and you bet you’re going to want a seat at this table!