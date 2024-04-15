Guys and Dolls announce final performance Apr 15, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Nick Hytner’s multi award-winning revival of the classic musical will have its final performance on Saturday 4th January 2025. The immersive production has been a winner with critics, having been named the Best Musical at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards, and Best Musical Revival at the WhatsOnStage Awards. Now the show will have its final roll of the dice as lieutenant Brannigan finally shuts it down. Don’t take the gamble and risk not seeing this feel-good musical, book your tickets now!

The show currently stars Owain Arthur (The History Boys) as the rib-tickling risk-taker, Nathan Detroit. The role was previously played by Daniel Mays (Mrs Biggs), who received an Olivier nomination for his performance. He is joined by Timmika Ramsay (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) as Hot Box headliner, Miss Adelaide. A role which was previously undertaken by Big Brother housemate, and fellow Olivier nominee, Marisha Wallace (Waitress). Original cast members George Ioannides (MAMMA MIA!) and Celinde Schoenmaker (Phantom of the Opera) complete the quibbling quartet, continuing their roles of Sky Masterson and Sarah Brown respectively.

With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, the comedic piece tells a tale of love, gambling, and faith in New York. Nathan, a charming chancer must raise $1,000 to secure a new venue for his underground craps game. Unfortunately, this isn't a business model readily accepted by The Bank of America or Shark Tank (partly because it hadn't been invented yet) so he does the only thing he knows how to do and makes a bet in the hopes that he can win big! Nathan corners fellow gambler Sky, and stakes that he can't persuade the pious and dedicated Salvation Army worker Sarah to go on a date with him. Will Sky win Sarah's heart (and a bunch of cash) or will the scheme go to craps...

Directed by Hytner, it has choreography by Arlene Phillips with James Cousins, musical supervision and arrangements by Tom Brady, an award-winning set by Bunny Christie, costumes by Christie and Deborah Andrews, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, with associate direction by James Cousins and Lily Dyble, fight direction by Kate Waters and wigs, hair and make-up by Campbell Young Associates.

Book Guys and Dolls tickets today!

The multi award-winning musical must end Saturday 5th January 2025. Book your tickets or risk losing out!