A Definitive Guide to the Grease the Musical Songs

Grease the Musical is the word on our lips! Once a Chicago-based musical played to small crowds, Grease gained worldwide popularity thanks to the 1978 film, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The story of two high-school lovers in their senior year quickly became a 20th-century hit. And now, you can enjoy Grease songs wherever you hear them with our guide. So whether you’re a 'Beauty School Dropout,' charged up like 'Greased Lightnin’' or you’re 'Born to Hand Jive', read on for more about Grease London songs.

The most famous Grease the Musical songs

Ever been to a party? Turned the radio on? Popped on a musical theatre playlist? Chances are you’ll have heard a Grease song. There are plenty of famous hits, including 'Summer Nights', a playful ensemble number that tells of Danny and Sandy’s whimsical teenage fun. Then there’s 'Hopelessly Devoted to You', a heartbreaking solo number that topped the charts when sung by Olivia Newton-John. Or how about the joyous 'We Go Together' with its scatting sections and playful beat? Grease maintains its everlasting popularity with its 1950s doo-wop sound and catchy lyrics. It’s the musical we need. Oh yes indeed!

Grease the Musical Act One songs

Grease

From the beginning of the Grease musical, one thing’s clear. Grease is the word. But it’s more than a word. It’s got groove! It’s got feeling! Join the Grease ensemble in the opening number as they set the scene for 1950s Chicago. Listen to the lyrics closely and you’ll pick up on a tinge of sadness - part and parcel of being an American teenager. Did you know the Grease musical setting was based on the creator’s high school?

Summer Nights

Tell us more, no really! A song of two halves, listen to Danny and Sandy as they tell their friends about each other for the first time. Danny’s telling the Burger Palace Boys (T-Birds in the film) about Sandy Dumbrowski’s girl-next-door appearance. Meanwhile Sandy’s telling the Pink Ladies all about Danny Zuko. Their questions are pretty different: “Did you get very far?” to “Does he have a car?”

Those Magic Changes

There’s lots of Grease storylines to sink your teeth into - however sweet they may be. In 'Those Magic Changes', Danny’s friend Doody tries to teach himself to play the guitar. Once you’ve seen the musical, you’ll be humming “C, C, C, C, C, C” as you walk out of the auditorium.

Freddy, My Love

Sure, Danny and Sandy are head over heels for one another. But that’s not the only relationship to watch out for. Fellow Pink Lady Marty’s got herself a boyfriend. And he’s a marine! A drinking, smoking, pierced marine. Whether it’s reality or fantasy, Marty takes centre stage in 'Freddy, My Love', an alluring musical number all about the mystery man.

Greased Lightnin’

In the Grease film, John Travolta leads 'Greased Lightnin’' (we can picture the smoking dance routine now!) but the actor who plays Kenickie gets the starring role for this car-heavy number. 'Greased Lightnin’' is all about a used car that could transform Kenickie into a stud. But, really, we love it for its catchy dance. Get those arms moving, people, and find out who plays Kenickie in the most recent production of Grease whilst you wait for it to come screeching back into the West End.

Rydell Fight Song

Sandy joins the Rydell High cheerleading squad to try and fit in during her senior year. They’ve got their fight song, expertly demonstrated by Sandy and her extroverted school friend Patty Simcox. Saccharine lyrics - “Bash their brains out, stomp ‘em on the floor, For the glory of Rydell ever more” - capture the 1950s American teenage high school experience.

Mooning

It’s time to meet Roger and Jan, two of Danny and Sandy’s friends, as they sing this sweet little love song to one another. There’s lots of reasons why 'Mooning' is an apt title for this duet. Jan’s fawning over Roger, they’re singing at nighttime with a full moon, and Roger is “King of the Mooners”. Don’t worry, no bums on show here!

Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee

Sandy couldn’t be any more different from the Pink Ladies fearless leader, Rizzo. Sandy’s clean-cut and dresses sharp, while Rizzo gleams with old-school Hollywood charm. In this mocking Grease musical song, Rizzo taunts Sandy by saying she won’t do anything because she’s 'Sandra Dee'. Who knows, maybe it’s cruel to be kind? Watch the song unfold in the musical and be the judge.

We Go Together

You may be familiar with 'We Go Together' at the end of the Grease film. It’s the carnival song where everyone dances and Danny and Sandy zoom into the sky in a flying car. Unfortunately, there’s no flying car on stage, but we get this hit song earlier in the show. Hooray! This youthful song comes about as the Pink Ladies and Burger Palace Boys decide on their partners for the annual high school hop. Who would you choose?