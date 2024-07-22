A Definitive Guide to the Grease the Musical Songs
Posted on
| By Sophie Thomas
Grease the Musical is the word on our lips! Once a Chicago-based musical played to small crowds, Grease gained worldwide popularity thanks to the 1978 film, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The story of two high-school lovers in their senior year quickly became a 20th-century hit. And now, you can enjoy Grease songs wherever you hear them with our guide. So whether you’re a 'Beauty School Dropout,' charged up like 'Greased Lightnin’' or you’re 'Born to Hand Jive', read on for more about Grease London songs.
The most famous Grease the Musical songs
Ever been to a party? Turned the radio on? Popped on a musical theatre playlist? Chances are you’ll have heard a Grease song. There are plenty of famous hits, including 'Summer Nights', a playful ensemble number that tells of Danny and Sandy’s whimsical teenage fun. Then there’s 'Hopelessly Devoted to You', a heartbreaking solo number that topped the charts when sung by Olivia Newton-John. Or how about the joyous 'We Go Together' with its scatting sections and playful beat? Grease maintains its everlasting popularity with its 1950s doo-wop sound and catchy lyrics. It’s the musical we need. Oh yes indeed!
Grease the Musical Act One songs
Grease
From the beginning of the Grease musical, one thing’s clear. Grease is the word. But it’s more than a word. It’s got groove! It’s got feeling! Join the Grease ensemble in the opening number as they set the scene for 1950s Chicago. Listen to the lyrics closely and you’ll pick up on a tinge of sadness - part and parcel of being an American teenager. Did you know the Grease musical setting was based on the creator’s high school?
Summer Nights
Tell us more, no really! A song of two halves, listen to Danny and Sandy as they tell their friends about each other for the first time. Danny’s telling the Burger Palace Boys (T-Birds in the film) about Sandy Dumbrowski’s girl-next-door appearance. Meanwhile Sandy’s telling the Pink Ladies all about Danny Zuko. Their questions are pretty different: “Did you get very far?” to “Does he have a car?”
Those Magic Changes
There’s lots of Grease storylines to sink your teeth into - however sweet they may be. In 'Those Magic Changes', Danny’s friend Doody tries to teach himself to play the guitar. Once you’ve seen the musical, you’ll be humming “C, C, C, C, C, C” as you walk out of the auditorium.
Freddy, My Love
Sure, Danny and Sandy are head over heels for one another. But that’s not the only relationship to watch out for. Fellow Pink Lady Marty’s got herself a boyfriend. And he’s a marine! A drinking, smoking, pierced marine. Whether it’s reality or fantasy, Marty takes centre stage in 'Freddy, My Love', an alluring musical number all about the mystery man.
Greased Lightnin’
In the Grease film, John Travolta leads 'Greased Lightnin’' (we can picture the smoking dance routine now!) but the actor who plays Kenickie gets the starring role for this car-heavy number. 'Greased Lightnin’' is all about a used car that could transform Kenickie into a stud. But, really, we love it for its catchy dance. Get those arms moving, people, and find out who plays Kenickie in the most recent production of Grease whilst you wait for it to come screeching back into the West End.
Rydell Fight Song
Sandy joins the Rydell High cheerleading squad to try and fit in during her senior year. They’ve got their fight song, expertly demonstrated by Sandy and her extroverted school friend Patty Simcox. Saccharine lyrics - “Bash their brains out, stomp ‘em on the floor, For the glory of Rydell ever more” - capture the 1950s American teenage high school experience.
Mooning
It’s time to meet Roger and Jan, two of Danny and Sandy’s friends, as they sing this sweet little love song to one another. There’s lots of reasons why 'Mooning' is an apt title for this duet. Jan’s fawning over Roger, they’re singing at nighttime with a full moon, and Roger is “King of the Mooners”. Don’t worry, no bums on show here!
Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee
Sandy couldn’t be any more different from the Pink Ladies fearless leader, Rizzo. Sandy’s clean-cut and dresses sharp, while Rizzo gleams with old-school Hollywood charm. In this mocking Grease musical song, Rizzo taunts Sandy by saying she won’t do anything because she’s 'Sandra Dee'. Who knows, maybe it’s cruel to be kind? Watch the song unfold in the musical and be the judge.
We Go Together
You may be familiar with 'We Go Together' at the end of the Grease film. It’s the carnival song where everyone dances and Danny and Sandy zoom into the sky in a flying car. Unfortunately, there’s no flying car on stage, but we get this hit song earlier in the show. Hooray! This youthful song comes about as the Pink Ladies and Burger Palace Boys decide on their partners for the annual high school hop. Who would you choose?
Grease the Musical Act Two songs
Shakin’ At the High School Hop / It’s Raining on Prom Night
Act Two starts with a high kick (or many!) at the annual school dance. For most of the Rydell High seniors, they’re getting on well and dancing together. But for Sandy, on what should be the night of her life, she’s at home sobbing over Danny’s treatment. Teen romance - and heartbreak - take centre stage in this dual number.
Born to Hand Jive
Who’s ready to dance? We are! Local DJ Vince Fontaine leads 'Born to Hand Jive', an explosive dance number packed with flips, tricks, and clapping-hand-o-graphy. Danny Zuko’s not dancing with Sandy though. Instead, he’s pairing up with rival high schooler Cha-Cha DiGregorio. Who will win the hand jive? It’s up to you to see Grease on stage to find out. Just get ready to cheer for your favourite!
Hopelessly Devoted to You
There’s nowhere to hide for Sandy in 'Hopelessly Devoted to You'. A poignant ballad sees Sandy realise that, despite her devotion to Danny, he’s hurt her and she can’t let those feelings slide. It’s a great juxtaposition against the hustle and bustle of the high school hop.
You may consider 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' to be one of the most popular Grease London songs. But did you know it wasn’t in the original? It was added to the Grease film and originated by Newton-John. The song received an Oscar nomination for “Best Original Song.”
Beauty School Dropout
Poor Frenchie. She’s struggling at school, so she drops out to take on beauty school. She learns it’s easy to have a pretty up-do, but it’s hard to maintain it. Coiffed up to the nines, can Frenchie succeed? Help is on its way in the form of a Teen Angel and his posse. This dreamlike number is meant to be silly, and it’s a Grease highlight.
Sandy
Like any teen relationship, Danny and Sandy can’t keep their hands off each other. They go on a date at the drive-in, but it’s a car crash. Danny pressures Sandy to go further than she wants to, and Sandy doesn’t see the Danny she first loved. In 'Sandy', Danny confesses his real feelings for his teenage love.
Rock ‘N’ Roll Party Queen
While their group leaders are trying their best to reconcile their relationship, the Pink Ladies and Burger Palace Boys get together to sing about their 'Rock ‘N’ Roll Party Queen'. A fun, filler ditty.
There Are Worse Things I Could Do
We haven’t heard much from Rizzo yet, but there’s good reason for that. While she appears well-to-do on the surface, her assertiveness masks her insecurities. She’s now having a pregnancy scare, and she’s fearful that she’ll be deemed “trashy”. It’s the first time we see Rizzo’s emotions, and it’s a corker.
Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise)
Our Sandra Dee has had enough. Gone are the days of twirly skirts and ironed shirts. It’s time to wear some leather! In this introspective reprise, Sandy decides to dust herself off and shake herself up for the end of senior year. College is on the horizon!
You’re the One That I Want
Oh yes, indeed, the song is finally here! We couldn’t do a Grease songs roundup without 'You’re the One That I Want'. Danny and Sandy spend their final moments at high school wrapped in each other’s arms, committing themselves to each other. Like 'Hopelessly Devoted to You,' the ending song came into the Grease musical from the 1978 film. We’re glad it did, as it’s always a crowd-pleaser.
We Go Together (Reprise)
Ramma-lamma-lamma-ka-dingity-da-dinga-dong. These kids really do go together after all. Whenever they’re by each other’s side, they’ll always be the kids of Rydell High. So let that magic last for a few more minutes before the final curtain.
Where is Grease the Musical?
The most recent production of Grease the Musical in London played at the Dominion Theatre. A new Grease musical version opened there, directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips. Olivia Moore played Sandy in the 2022 and 2023 casts.
What are the most successful songs in Grease?
Although Grease started as a musical, its biggest hits came from the 1978 film and were reintroduced into the Broadway and West End shows. They include the chart-topping 'Grease' and 'You’re the One That I Want'. They’re so popular, you could sing them in your sleep.
Is Grease worth seeing?
See Grease the Musical if you’re looking for a nostalgic time at the theatre. If you’ve watched the Grease film, you’ll already know the story. The musical version has different twists and turns, but you’ll love the heartfelt stories of teenage love, friendship and rebellion.