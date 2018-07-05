Menu
    Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon has been cast in Dawn King’s Foxfinder

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon has just been announced to be starring in the West End revival of Dawn King’s award-winning play, Foxfinder, which premieres at the Ambassadors Theatre this September.

    Pictured: Iwan Rheon slays his performance in Game of Thrones

    Iwan Rheon is best-known for playing villainous psychopath Ramsay Bolton in HBO’s Game of Thrones, for which he scored nominations for two IGN Awards for Best TV Villain. The Welsh actor, who is very prolific in television, has also performed in a number of plays. His previous stage credits include Al in Eight Miles High at the Royal Court Theatre (2008), Moritz Stiefel in Spring Awakening at the Novello Theatre (2009), Huw Prosser in The Devil Inside Him at the National Theatre Wales (2010), and Lyosha in Remembrance Day at the Royal Court Theatre (2011). In 2010, Rheon won an Olivier Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical for his role in Spring Awakening.

    Foxfinder will mark Rheon’s highly anticipated return to the stage where he will play William Bloor, a foxfinder who has been dispatched to investigate an infestation on a farm. The farm, which is family-run, has yielded a very low harvest and the government wants answers as to why. In the end, it’s Bloor who is faced with more questions than the government in a surprise turn of events.

    The play originally premiered at the Finborough Theatre back in 2011 and was directed by Blanche McIntyre. That same year saw playwright Dawn King win a Papatango New Writing Prize for the play. The West End production will be directed by Irish director Rachel O’Riordan, who is known for directing Killology, a Royal Court and Sherman Theatre co-production. Earlier this year, Killology won an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre.

    Foxfinder officially opens at the Ambassadors Theatre on 13 September 2018 and will run until 5 January 2019. You won’t want to miss the revival of this dark and thrilling play featuring Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon in the starring role!

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

