Further casting announced for the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company Jul 2, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Further casting has been announced for the upcoming revival of George Furth and Stephen Sondheim’s acclaimed musical, Company, which is set to open at the Gielgud Theatre this September.

Pictured (from left to right): Newly added cast members Richard Fleeshman, Matthew Season-Young, and George Blagden

Cast members to be joining the previously announced Patti LuPone as Joanne, Rosalie Craig as Bobbie, and Mel Giedroyc as Sarah include George Blagden (Les Miserables, Tartuffe) as PJ, Richard Fleeshman (Ghost: The Musical, Urinetown, Call the Midwife, Damsel in Distress) as Andy, and Matthew Seadon-Young (Les Miserables) as Theo.

The three characters have received a “sex change” for Marianne Elliot’s production complete with name changes for the roles. PJ, Andy and Theo were previously known as Marta, April and Kathy respectively. This is in line with Sondheim’s previous unprecedented consent to recast the main character as a middle-aged woman named Bobbie.

Other cast members include Richard Henders as David, Jennifer Saayeng as Jenny, Gavin Spokes as Harry (who is the spouse of Giedroyc’s Sarah), Ben Lewis as Larry, and Ashley Campbell as Peter.

Final casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

This “mid-life crisis” musical tells the story of Bobbie (Craig) who is about to turn 35 and whose friends all wonder why she isn’t married yet. Hit songs from the production include ‘You Could Drive a Person Crazy’, ‘Side by Side’, and ‘The Ladies Who Lunch’.

Company features choreography by Liam Steel, design by Bunny Christie, sound by Ian Dickson and lighting by Neil Austin.

The new production of Company opens at the Gielgud Theatre on 26 September and is booking until 22 December 2018. It forms a part of a new season of shows from Elliott’s company and Chris Harper.

Be sure to book your tickets early for this production of Sondheim’s classic, but with a twist!

