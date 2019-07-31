Further casting announced for The Prince of Egypt West End premiere Jul 31, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The West End production of The Prince of Egypt announces further cast members for the upcoming, highly-anticipated premiere at London's Dominion Theatre. Based on the highly esteemed film by DreamWorks Animation, this sure-fire hit musical by Wicked's Stephen Schwartz is set to make its grand West End entrance on 5 February 2020. Don't miss it! 🔥 Meet the fiery London cast of The Prince of Egypt below.

The Prince of Egypt West End cast (clockwise from top left): Joe Dixon, Debbie Kurup, Gary Wilmot, Silas Wyatt-Barke, Tanisha Spring, and Adam Pearce

The growing cast of The Prince of Egypt London musical

The all-new stage musical adaptation of The Prince of Egypt is set to star Adam Pearce as Hotep, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Joe Dixon as Seti, Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron, and Tanisha Spring as Nefertari.

They join the previously announced Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Liam Tamne as Ramses, and Luke Brady as Moses.

About the new Prince of Egypt cast members: stage credits and more

Adam Pearce is currently starring as Augustin Magaldi in the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of Evita, which is directed by Jamie Lloyd (read about Lloyd's upcoming production of Cyrano de Bergerac starring James McAvoy here).

Pearce's other theatrical credits include Max von Mayerling in Andrew Lloyd Webber's acclaimed touring production of Sunset Boulevard alongside Danny Mac and Ria Jones and such West End productions as Sweeney Todd, Les Miserables, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, a West End production of Evita directed by Michael Grandage, and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies.

Debbie Kurup is currently starring in the Kiln Theatre production of Blues in the Night. Here many lead stage roles include Mrs Neilson in Girl From The North Country (The Old Vic Theatre and West End productions), Helene in Sweet Charity, Velma Kelly in Chicago, Lucy Brown in The Threepenny Opera, KT in Sister Act, Carmen in FAME The Musical, Mimi in Rent, and Nicki Marron in the original West End cast of The Bodyguard, a role that earned her Olivier Award, BroadwayWorld Award, and WhatsOnStage Award nominations.

Gary Wilmot is a highly prolific stage actor who, in addition to major stage productions, is well-versed in the pantomime art form. Prior to appearing in The Prince of Egypt next year, Wilmot is set to star in the upcoming London Palladium pantomime, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, and will also make his highly-anticipated National Theatre debut in Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear - The Musical. Wilmot's other stage credits include Chitty Chitty, Bang Bang; Oklahoma!; Chicago; A Midsummer Night's Dream; Fagin; Carmen Jones; and the Dick Whittington and Snow White pantos at the London Palladium.

Joe Dixon is an RSC Associate Artist and has played leading roles in numerous Royal Shakespeare Company productions, including Caliban in The Tempest, Antony and Catiline in Imperium I & II, Tu'an Gu in The Orphan of Zhao, among many more. Other stage roles of his include Jacques in As You Like It (which garnered an Ian Charleson Award), Paris in the Olivier Award-winning Jacobean Season production of The Roman Actor, and Dionysus in The Bacchae. He has also appeared in many major television programmes, including Doctor Who: The End of Time, Criminal Justice, 32 Brinkburn Street, Holding On, Silent Witness: Suffer The Children, and The Manageress. His most notable film credit is his role as Jacques in The Mummy Returns, in which he starred alongside Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, and John Hannah.

Silas Wyatt-Barke is perhaps best known for starring in such stage productions as Shakespeare's Twelfth Night at the Young Vic, Much Ado About Nothing at the Rose Theatre Kingston, As You Like It at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Alan Bennett's Forty Years On at the Chichester Festival Theatre, Dr. Seuss's The Lorax at the Old Vic and Royal Alexandra Theatre, and Sunny Afternoon and The Go-Between in the London's West End.

Tanisha Spring is best known for playing Crystal in Little Shop of Horrors at the Storyhouse and has also appeared in the highly-lauded production of Caroline, or Change in the West End, One Love - The Bob Marley Musical at the Birmingham Rep, Big Fish at The Other Palace, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical in the West End, and the Rocketman film directed by Dexter Fletcher.

The Prince of Egypt West End creative team

The Dominion Theatre premiere of The Prince of Egypt The Musical is directed by Scott Schwartz. The creative team features Sean Cheesman as choreographer, Kevin Depinet as set designer, Mike Billings as lighting designer, Ann Hould-Ward as costume designer, Gareth Owen as sound designer, Jon Driscoll as projection designer, Chris Fisher as illusion designer, August Eriksmoen as orchestrator, Dominick Amendum as music supervisor and arranger, Dave Rose as musical director, and Jim Arnold CDG as casting director.

The Prince of Egypt London theatre tickets now on sale from £24!

Don't miss this beloved story of two brothers, raised in a privileged kingdom and later divided by irreconcilable political differences. Featuring five of the film's original songs, including the Academy Award®-winning 'When You Believe' made famous by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, along with 10 brand spanking new musical numbers by Stephen Schwartz, The Prince of Egypt is guaranteed to be a night at the theatre you'll never forget.

