    Further Casting Announced for Aspects of Love

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Further aspects of Andrew Llyod Webber's highly-anticipated revival have been announced, and we think we’re in love... Joining Michael Ball and John Bogyo in 1940s Europe will be Laura Pitt-Pulford, Danielle De Niese, and Anna Unwin. Aspects of Love will begin performances at London’s Lyric Theatre on 12 May 2023 for a limited 26-week run until 11 November 2023. Avoid heartbreak and book your tickets for Aspects of Love today.

    The cast of Aspects of Love

    Olivier Award nominee Laura Pitt-Pulford (Falsettos, Sound of Music) will be playing the role of Rose, an actress who sees herself center stage when devoted fan Alex (John Bogyo) pursues her. Internationally renowned soprano Danielle De Niese (Man of La Mancha; It’s a Wonderful Life, English National Opera) will take on the role of Giulietta, the mistress of Alex’s Uncle, George (Michael Ball). Anna Unwin making her West End debut in the role of Alex’s cousin, Jenny.           

    About Aspects of Love

    34 years after its West End production, in which Michael Ball starred in the role of Alex, Aspects of Love makes its long-awaited return to London’s West End. Set against the backdrop of a ravaged post-war France, beautiful actress Rose Vibert finds herself homeless and penniless after her latest theatrical venture flopped. Invited to a country villa by an infatuated American fan, Alex Dillingham, she rashly accepts. It is here where a tumultuous 20-year love story begins...

    The creatives of Aspects of Love

    Based on the novel by David Garnett and directed by Jonathan Kent,  Aspects of Love features original music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics from Don Black and Charles Hart.

    Aspects of Love tickets are available now

    Experience the passion, grief, and heartache that follow three generations of the Dillingham family in this epic love story. 

    🎫 Book your tickets for Aspects of Love at the West End’s Lyric Theatre today.

     

