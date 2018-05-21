Full casting announced for Other Palace production of Heathers May 21, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) The West End production of Heathers has just announced its full casting, joining the previously announced Carrie Hope Fletcher as Veronica Sawyer, Jamie Muscato as Jason Dean, and T'Shan Willimans, Jodie Steele and Sophie Isaacs as the three Heathers.

Newly announced cast members include Jon Boydon as Kurt's dad, Dominic Anderson (Cats) as Ram Sweeney and Edward Baruwa (Five Guys Named Moe) as Ram's father. Boydon recently portrayed Tommy Devito for six years in the hit London production of Jersey Boys and has also toured around the UK in Mamma Mia! as Sam Carmichael.

The ensemble also includes Charlotte Jaconelli, Sergio Pasquariello, Olivia Moore, Alex James-Hatton and Lauren Drew. Previously announced cast members include Jenny O'Leary as Martha Dunnstock, Rebecca Lock as Ms Flemming and Chris Chung as Kurt Kelly.

Based on the cult-classic 1988 film of the same name, which starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, this musical adaptation will be making its European debut. Whereas the film opened with Veronica already a part of the Heathers clique, the stage production is a bit of a prequel, taking place just before she joins the Heathers.

Heathers: The Musical premieres at The Other Palace on 9 June 2018 and will run until 4 August 2018. Book your tickets early and guarantee a spot to see this limited 8-week show. It's bound to be a sure-fire hit!

Purchase your Heathers tickets here.