Full cast confirmed for Hello, Dolly! starring Imelda Staunton Mar 20, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Say ‘Hello!’ to the complete cast of Dominic Cooke’s newest musical! Following their spectacular, critically acclaimed production of Stephen Sondheim’s Follies at the National Theatre, the latest adaptation of Hello, Dolly! reunites the multi award-winning director with stage and screen icon Imelda Staunton. But who will be joining them?

It has today been confirmed that starring alongside the previously announced Imelda Staunton (Vera Drake) Andy Nyman (Fiddler on the Roof), Jenna Russell (Flowers for Mrs Harris), Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar) and Harry Hepple (Follies), will be Emily Lane (Frozen, Starter for Ten)

Lane will play the role of Minnie Fay, the fresh-faced shop assistant who works in Dolly’s second-home, Malloy’s Hat Shop.

The full company includes: Leo Abad, Craig Armstrong, Lindsay Atherton, Gemma Atkins, Alan Bradshaw, Jabari Braham, Kevin Brewis, Jenni Bowden, Daisy Boyles, Samara Casteallo, Olly Christopher, Brendan Cull, Hayley Diamond, Jacqueline Hughes, Ashlee Irish, Jodie Jacobs, Shirley Jameson, Paul Kemble, Emily Langham, Michael Lin, Amira Matthews, Laura Medforth, Matt Overfield, Tom Partridge, Wendy-Lee Purdy, Edwin Ray, Phil Snowden, Kraig Thornber, Gavin Wilkinson and Liam Wrate.

First produced in 1963, Hello Dolly! Follows meddlesome socialite turned matchmaker Dolly Levi (Imelda Stanton), as she travels to Yonkers, New York to find a match for the miserly, unmarried ‘half-a-millionaire’ Horace Vandergelder (Andy Nyman). But everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is for herself…

With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles) and book by Michael Stewart (42nd Street), Hello, Dolly! is one of the most iconic musicals of all time.

