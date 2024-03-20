Menu
    Full cast confirmed for Hello, Dolly! starring Imelda Staunton

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Say ‘Hello!’ to the complete cast of Dominic Cooke’s newest musical!

    Following their spectacular, critically acclaimed production of Stephen Sondheim’s Follies at the National Theatre, the latest adaptation of Hello, Dolly! reunites the multi award-winning director with stage and screen icon Imelda Staunton. But who will be joining them?

    It has today been confirmed that starring alongside the previously announced Imelda Staunton (Vera Drake) Andy Nyman (Fiddler on the Roof), Jenna Russell (Flowers for Mrs Harris), Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar) and Harry Hepple (Follies), will be Emily Lane (Frozen, Starter for Ten) 

    Lane will play the role of Minnie Fay, the fresh-faced shop assistant who works in Dolly’s second-home, Malloy’s Hat Shop.

    The full company includes: Leo AbadCraig ArmstrongLindsay AthertonGemma AtkinsAlan BradshawJabari BrahamKevin BrewisJenni BowdenDaisy BoylesSamara CastealloOlly ChristopherBrendan CullHayley DiamondJacqueline HughesAshlee IrishJodie JacobsShirley JamesonPaul KembleEmily LanghamMichael LinAmira MatthewsLaura MedforthMatt OverfieldTom PartridgeWendy-Lee PurdyEdwin RayPhil SnowdenKraig ThornberGavin Wilkinson and Liam Wrate.

    First produced in 1963, Hello Dolly! Follows meddlesome socialite turned matchmaker Dolly Levi (Imelda Stanton), as she travels to Yonkers, New York to find a match for the miserly, unmarried ‘half-a-millionaire’ Horace Vandergelder (Andy Nyman). But everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is for herself…

    With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles) and book by Michael Stewart (42nd Street), Hello, Dolly! is one of the most iconic musicals of all time.

    ‘It Only Takes a Moment’ to book a ticket, so get yours today!

    Book Hello, Dolly! Tickets now

    Olivier and BAFTA winner, Imelda Staunton leads an all-star cast in this year’s most highly anticipated musical.

    By Sian McBride

