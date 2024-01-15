Full cast announced for MJ the Musical! Jan 15, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride As previously confirmed, Myles Frost, who originated the role of Michael Jackson in New York's critically acclaimed production, will be moonwalking his way across he pond to reprise star-making performance in the West End. Frost sent a shiver down the spines of the Broadway audiences with his uncanny portrayl of the late, great, singer. His breathtaking performance saw him pick up the Tony award for Best Lead Actor in a Musical, becoming the youngest person to claim the title.

The award-winning lead will be joined by Ashley Zhangazha (Tina) as Joseph Jackson / Rob, Mitchell Zhangazha (Ain't Too Proud) as Michael, Philippa Stefani (Wicked) as Rachel, Phebe Edwards (The Lion King) as Katherine Jackson / Kate, Matt Mills (Dream Girls) as Berry Gordy / Nick, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton (Get Up Stand Up) as Tito Jackson / Quincy Jones, Matt Gonsalves (Dear Evan Hansen) as Alejandro, Jon Tsouras (Sunset Boulevard) as Dave, Kieran Alleyne (Thriller - Live) as MJ Alternate & Standby for Michael, and Kwamé Kandekore (Motown: the Musical) Standby for MJ & Michael.

The much anticipated musical will introduce Jaydon Eastman, Elliot Mugume, Ethan Sokontwe and Dylan Trigger as Little Michael, alongside Cristiano Cuino, Sekhani Dumezweni, Khanya Madaka and Aidan Oti as Little Marlon.

The full cast is completed by Derek Aidoo, Morgan Baulch, Milan Cacacie, Spencer Darlaston-Jones, Hanna Dimtsu, Aden Dzuda, Marie Finlayson, Christopher Gopaul, Kalisha Johnson, Grace Kanyamibwa, Travis Kerry, Dianté Lodge, Simeon Montague, George Ross, Lydia Sterling, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Taylor Walker, Charlotte-Kate Warren and Tavio Wright.

With a book from Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, and choreography from Tony Award-winning director Christopher Wheeldon, MJ the Musical goes beyond the singular moves (and singular glove) of the pop phenomenon, offering rare insight to the creative and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. Set in the rehearsal rooms of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, the mammoth musical packs in all the iconic hits that made his tour one of the best of all time.

The king of pop will be playing at the Prince Edward Theatre from 6 March 2024, book your tickets now!