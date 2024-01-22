Frozen announces final performance date Jan 22, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride It has taken the West End by (snow)storm, but after more than three spellbinding years in the capital, it has today been confirmed that Frozen will thaw this Autumn. The multi award winning musical will end its reign at the Theatre Royal Dury Lane on 8 September, and like many devastated fans, we’re not ready to let it go!

Adapted from the Oscar winning animated film, Frozen is the frosty phenomenon that showcases the power of sisterly love and singing snowmen!

When the newly crowned Queen Elsa can no longer control her powers, the land of Arendelle is plunged into an eternal winter. Embarrassed by her outburst, and scared of the further damage she could cause, Elsa flees into the snow-covered wilderness and in to her own kingdom of isolation. Determined to see her sister, and return Arendelle to its former glory, Anna, with the help of an ice salesman, magical snowman and a (slightly smelly) reindeer, sets out to find Elsa and save the kingdom before it’s too late. But as the storm rages on, both sisters must learn that only an act of true love can melt a frozen heart.

The West End show picked up seven WhatsOnStage awards at the 2022 ceremony, including Best Direction and Best Costume Design (Elsa’s transformation into THAT dress remains one of the most magical moments we’ve ever seen on stage), and features twelve new songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the Oscar winning duo behind ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’ and ‘Let it Go’.

Michael Grandage, the Olivier award winning director behind the smash-hit show, said “It has been a joy to be part of the Frozen journey in London. Working with the team at Disney, the brilliant creative team, and the incredible cast have made this one of my happiest theatre experiences.’

He continued “Frozen opened in the UK on the heels of the pandemic, and it was glorious to welcome back audiences, many of whom were coming to the theatre for the first time. To introduce so many to the power of theatre and hopefully cultivate a life-long love for it, has been an immense privilege.”

The show currently stars Jenna Lee-James (who’s covering Samantha Barks as Elsa until 28 January), Laura Dawkes as Anna, Jammy Kasongo as Kristoff, Craig Gallivan as Olaf, and Oliver Ormson as Hans, and will run until 8 September 2024.

Book Frozen tickets today

See the magical West End show before it goes, book your Frozen tickets now.