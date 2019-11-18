First Look: Production shots for Dear Evan Hansen released Nov 18, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The first production shots have been released for the West End's Dear Evan Hansen, which stars Sam Tutty in the titular role. With six Tony Awards under its belt, including for Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Orchestrations, and Best Actor (Ben Platt), the smash-hit Broadway musical is set to open at London's Noel Coward Theatre this week.

Production photos of Dear Evan Hansen by © Matthew Murphy



The lead role of Evan Hansen is played by Sam Tutty who is joined by graduate Doug Colling as Conor Murphy, Jack Loxton (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Jared, Lauren Ward (Matilda) as Cynthia Murphy, recent graduate Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Nicole Raquel Dennis (Waitress) as Alana, Rebecca McKinnis (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Heidi, and Rupert Young (Oklahoma!) as Larry Murphy.

Covering the roles of Connor, Evan, and Jared is David Breeds (The Girls) with Alex Thomas-Smith (Bat Out of Hell) also covering for Evan and Jared. Marcus Harman plays the alternate Evan Hansen for certain performances and will also cover for Connor and Jared. Haydn Cox covers the roles of Connor and Jared as well, marking his professional West End debut.

The roles of Cynthia and Heidi will be covered by Hannah Lindsey (The House on Cold Hill) and Tricia Adele-Turner (Dusty) respectively while the roles of Alana and Zoe are covered by Courtney Stapleton (SIX) and Natalie Kassanga (Motown). The role of Larry will be covered by both Mark Peachey (A Midsummer Night's Dream) and James Winter (Jersey Boys).

Dear Evan Hansen West End creative team

The West End production of Dear Evan Hansen is directed by Michael Greif and features costume design by Emily Rebholz; design by David Korins; lighting design by Japhy Weideman; sound design by Nevin Steinberg; hair design by David Brian Brown; music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements by Alex Lacamoire; associate music supervision by Ben Cohn; and additional arrangements and vocal arrangements by Paul.

Dear Evan Hansen plot in a nutshell

The musical follows a high school boy who suffers from frequent social anxiety attacks. He fakes a bunch of letters and messages from a classmate who died in order to become more popular in school.

