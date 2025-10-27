Menu
    First Look Photos: RSC's Wendy and Peter Pan at the Barbican

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    The Royal Shakespeare Company has unveiled first-look photos for Wendy and Peter Pan, opening the company’s London season at the Barbican this autumn. Ella Hickson’s bold reimagining of J.M. Barrie’s beloved story runs from 21 October to 22 November 2025, with an official opening on 28 October - stay tuned for our review!

    Directed by Jonathan Munby, this five-week-only production stars Toby Stephens as Captain Hook and Mr Darling, alongside Lolita Chakrabarti as Mrs Darling, Daniel Krikler as Peter Pan, Charlotte Mills as Tink and Hannah Saxby as Wendy.

    Hickson’s adaptation flips the classic tale on its head, following Wendy as she ventures beyond the nursery on a fearless journey of imagination and self-discovery. Expect flying, sword fights and RSC-scale spectacle in this witty and moving retelling that asks what it really means to grow up.

    Wendy and Peter Pan runs at the Barbican this autumn until 22 November, book your tickets today.

    Photo credit: Manuel Harlan.

    Hay Brunsdon
    By Hay Brunsdon

    I've 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.

