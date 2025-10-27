First Look Photos: RSC's Wendy and Peter Pan at the Barbican

The Royal Shakespeare Company has unveiled first-look photos for Wendy and Peter Pan, opening the company’s London season at the Barbican this autumn. Ella Hickson’s bold reimagining of J.M. Barrie’s beloved story runs from 21 October to 22 November 2025, with an official opening on 28 October - stay tuned for our review!

Directed by Jonathan Munby, this five-week-only production stars Toby Stephens as Captain Hook and Mr Darling, alongside Lolita Chakrabarti as Mrs Darling, Daniel Krikler as Peter Pan, Charlotte Mills as Tink and Hannah Saxby as Wendy.