    First Look: New Backstage Images for Disney’s Newsies Released!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Disney’s Newsies backstage images, courtesy of photographer Danny Kaan, are hot off the press!

    Ever wondered what goes on behind the curtain, or beyond the entrances that see the multi-talented company run, leap and flip through the enthralled audience? Well, wonder no more, we have a whole host of front-page-worthy behind-the-scenes photos just for you.

    Don’t spend too long scrolling through them though, or you’ll miss your chance to see the cast live on stage! Newsies will be cartwheeling out of the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 30 July 2023. Make sure you catch them before they do by booking your tickets now!

    What is Newsies about?

    There’s no fake news here, Newsies tells the true story of the Newsboys strike of 1899.

    Tired of Joseph Pulitzer and other publishers taking more than their fair share of their hard-earned wages, young workers, led by Manhattan newsboy Jack Kelly, made headlines as they formed their own union and made their voices heard. Their historical stand forever changed the future of workers' rights.

    Adapted from the cult-classic Disney film of the same name, this bold and balletic production features all the beloved songs of the multi-award-winning movie, including ‘King of New York,’ ‘Seize the Day,’ and ‘Sante Fe’.

    Cast and creatives of Newsies

    The cast of Newsies comprises; Michael Ahomka-LindsayMoya AngelaLindsay AthertonImogen BaileySamuel BaileyBronté BarbéJosh BarnettJack BromageBobbie ChambersAlex Christian, Arcangelo CiullaGeorge CrawfordSpencer Darlaston-JonesRoss DawesJoshua DenyerRoss DorringtonMatthew DuckettJacob FisherMorgan GregoryJamie GoldingDamon GouldBarry KeenanRyan KopelSion LloydMireia MamboForbes MassonMukeni NelKai Oxley, Bradley PerretMark Samaras, Rory ShaffordOwen StringerMatt TrevorrowLillie-Pearl Wildman and Lucy Young, with Nesim AdnanBen DaltonHarry Newby and Ethan Sokontwe as Les.

    Music by Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Tony Award winner Jack Feldman and a book by Tony and Drama Desk award winner Harvey Fierstein, this West End production won Matt Cole an Olivier Award for best theatre choreography.

    Newsies tickets are available to purchase!

    This electric and energetic show puts the action into strike action. Don’t miss your chance to see the feel-good, multi-award-winning musical before they stop the press. The (print) run finishes on 30 July 2023.

