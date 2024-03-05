First look: For Black Boys release new production shots Mar 5, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Red and yellow and pink and green, purple, and orange and blue, we have the first For Black Boys… images for you! It looks like the cast of the critically acclaimed, award-winning show took their Leap Day opening pretty literally! The ensemble gets some serious airtime at the Garrick Theatre, where the production, located on the threshold of joyous fantasy and brutal reality takes surreal flights of fancy.

Following three sold-out runs, the West End transfer of the electrifying play opened its doors on the 29th of February. The powerful and poignant tale of Black masculinity and Black life in modern Britain picked up two Olivier Award nominations at last year’s ceremony, including Best New Play. It also broke records, with all six members of the cast nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. The category couldn’t be more apt, as the tender and heartfelt production, set in a group therapy session, follows six strangers as they help support one another through the universal challenges of being young and black today.

Inspired by Ntozake Shange's For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf, For Black Boys transports you to a world of music, movement, storytelling and verse as six men clash and connect in a desperate bid for survival.

Tobi King Bakare, Shakeel Haakim, Fela Lufadeju, Albert Magashi, Mohammed Mansaray and Posi Morakinyo star in the latest reiteration of this beautiful production. Catch them at the Garrick Theatre until 4 May 2024.