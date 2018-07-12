Final casting announced for Company at the Gielgud Theatre Jul 12, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) The production team for Company has just announced the show’s final cast members, who will be keeping Rosalie Craig and Patti Lupone company. The West End production of this legendary Broadway musical premieres at the Gielgud Theatre this September following the closing of the two-part historical epic Imperium.

Pictured: Alex Gaumond and Jonathan Bailey join the cast as a same-sex couple (Photo Credit: Alex Rumford)

Joining previously announced cast members are Jonathan Bailey (Les Miserables, King Lear, The York Realist) as Jamie, Alex Gaumond (Matilda) as Paul, and Daisy Maywood (The Phantom of the Opera) as Susan.

The full company of Company now includes, in alphabetical order by first name, Alex Gaumond as Paul, Ashley Campbell as Peter, Ben Lewis as Larry, Daisy Maywood as Susan, Ewan Gillies, Francesca Ellis, Gavin Spokes as Harry, George Blagden as PJ, Grant Neal, Jaimie Pruden, Jennifer Saayeng as Jenny, Jonathan Bailey as Jamie, Matthew Seadon-Young as Theo, Mel Giedroyc as Sarah, Michael Colbourne, Patti LuPone as Joanne, Richard Fleeshman as Andy, Richard Henders as David, and Rosalie Craig as Bobbie.

This unconventionally brilliant musical tells the story of Bobbie (Craig) who is about to turn 35 and finds herself amidst a mid-life crisis. At her birthday party, she can’t seem to escape the burning question that has long been driving her mad: When are you going to settle down and have kids? Will Bobbie manage to overcome her inner conflict or will the constant pestering from her friends place so much pressure on her that she ends up going off the deep end? Accompanied by such fantastic numbers as ‘Side by Side’, ‘You Could Drive a Person Crazy’, and ‘The Ladies Who Lunch’, this is one unique production that is sure to bring the house down.

Many of the characters in the new production have received a “sex change” complete with character name changes. Stephen Sondheim granted his consent for the gender-bending changes and for the main character to be transformed into a middle-aged woman named Bobbie. This unprecedented move has created a fresh new production for London audiences to enjoy.

Company features choreography by Liam Steel, design by Bunny Christie, sound by Ian Dickson and lighting by Neil Austin.

The new London production of Company opens at the Gielgud Theatre on 26 September and is booking until 22 December 2018*. It forms a part of a new season of shows from Marianne Elliott’s company and Chris Harper.

Be sure to book your tickets early for this gender-swap production of Sondheim’s classic musical.

Purchase your tickets to Company here.