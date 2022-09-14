Everything you need to know about Frozen the Musical Sep 14, 2022 | By Posted on| By Amy Oudot Based on the beloved animated Disney film, Frozen is one of the West End’s most-anticipated musicals. Check out our complete guide and find the answers to your questions about the West End production of Frozen the Musical.

Samantha Barks as Elsa in Frozen

Frozen the Musical is an adaptation of the 2013 film of the same name with music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez and a book by playwright Jennifer Lee.

The Frozen the Musical plot focuses on the relationship between princesses Anna and Elsa - two sisters with a strong bond. Elsa has the magic power to freeze people and objects, which she struggles to control. To protect her family and the entire kingdom of Arendelle, she spends her childhood separated from her sister.

After the death of their parents, Elsa inherits the throne. But when her magic powers are revealed, she flees, and the Kingdom of Arendelle is shrouded in eternal winter.

Meanwhile, Anna begins to fall in love with Prince Hans, but is he the perfect prince he seems to be? After leaving him in charge, Anna goes in search of her sister. On her travels, she meets and makes friends with Kristoff and his reindeer companion Sven.

Can Anna save the day with her friends by her side? Will Hans win her heart? Book Frozen tickets today to find out how the story ends!

The Frozen movie featured ten songs. However, Frozen the Musical expands on the original Frozen movie soundtrack and features over twenty songs. See below for the Frozen the Musical song list:

Frozen the Musical Songs

Act One

Vuelie

Let the Sun Shine On

A Little Bit of You

Hidden Folk

Do You Want to Build a Snowman?

For the First Time in Forever

Hans of the Southern Isles

Dangerous to Dream

Love Is an Open Door

Reindeer Are Better Than People

What Do You Know About Love

In Summer

Hans of the Southern Isles (Reprise)

Let It Go

Act Two

Hygge

For the First Time in Forever (Reprise)

Dangerous to Dream (Reprise)

Fixer Upper

Kristoff's Lullaby

Monster

Hans of the Southern Isles (Reprise 2)

True Love

Colder by the Minute

Finale

Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez composed all songs except for Vuelie, which was written by Christophe Beck and Frode Fjellheim.

The only song from the movie that does not appear on the Frozen the Musical soundtrack is Frozen Heart.

Frozen the Musical is appropriate for ages 6 and over. The theatre will not admit children under 4 years of age.

The Theatre Royal Drury Lane is home to Frozen the Musical in London’s Covent Garden. The production opened at the venue in 2021.

See below for the main Frozen the Musical London cast at a glance.

Elsa – Samantha Barks

Anna – Emily Lane (from September 2022)

Olaf – Craig Gallivan

Hans – Oliver Ormson

Weselton – Richard Frame

Sven - Ashley Birchall/Mikayla Jade (alternating)

Kristoff – Djavan van de Fliert (from September 2022)

Queen Iduna – Jacqui Sanchez

Oaken – Jak Skelly

King Agnarr – Kerry Spark

Bulda – Char Burnett

Pabbie – Ben Irish

For the full cast list and up-to-date Frozen West End cast announcements

Frozen the Musical opened on Broadway in March 2018. See below for the original Broadway cast.

Elsa – Caissie Levy

Anna – Patti Murin

Olaf – Greg Hildreth

Hans – John Riddle

Weselton – Robert Creighton

Sven – Andrew Pirozzi/Adam Jepsen (alternating)

Kristoff – Jelani Alladin

Young Elsa – Brooklyn Nelson/Ayla Schwartz (alternating)

Young Anna – Audrey Bennett/Mattea Conforti (alternating)

Queen Iduna – Ann Sanders

Oaken – Kevin Del Aguila

King Agnarr – James Brown III

Bulda – Olivia Phillip

Pabbie – Timothy Hughes

There is no dress code for the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. However, guests are welcome to dress up as their favourite Frozen character if they wish!

Frozen is not currently on tour in the UK. Stay tuned for future Frozen the Musical dates.

The Frozen the Musical running time is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a twenty-minute interval.

Frozen musical tickets are now on sale, booking through to March 2023.

Official Frozen merchandise is available to buy at the theatre.

Weekday and Saturday evening performances of Frozen The Musical typically run from 7 PM, while Sunday evening performances begin at 5.30 PM.

Frozen the Musical matinee times are from 2 PM on weekdays and Saturdays. Sunday matinee performances generally start at 1 PM.

Check out the Frozen the Musical West End trailer here!

Check out the Frozen the Musical West End trailer here!