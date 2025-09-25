Beetlejuice The Musical is Coming to London. Here’s Everything You Need to Know. Sep 25, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon When Is Beetlejuice The Musical Coming to the West End? At long last, Beetlejuice The Musical is transferring to the West End in 2026. Performances will take place at the Prince Edward Theatre from 20 May 2026. The London cast has not yet been announced, but excitement is already sky-high for its UK premiere. Tickets will go on sale this Halloween. Fans can sign up to our newsletter now to be the first to access tickets as soon as they’re released. Don’t say the name three times—just hit subscribe. What Is Beetlejuice The Musical About? Beetlejuice The Musical is a stage adaptation of Tim Burton’s cult-classic 1988 film Beetlejuice, which starred Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Geena Davis, and Alec Baldwin. The movie became a gothic comedy favourite, known for its surreal visuals and quotable lines like “It’s showtime!” and “Never trust the living.” The musical takes the offbeat humour and supernatural chaos of the film and transforms it into a Broadway spectacle. It follows Lydia Deetz, a teenager obsessed with the afterlife, who encounters a mischievous bio-exorcist named Beetlejuice after her family moves into a haunted house. Expect outrageous comedy, dazzling design, and a surprisingly heartfelt story about grief, family, and acceptance.

Who Created the Musical?

The Broadway show features music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, with a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. It originally opened on Broadway in 2019, enjoying a successful run until 2023 before returning again for the 2025–2026 Broadway season. The production has also toured across the United States, building an enormous fanbase along the way.

Who Starred in Beetlejuice The Musical on Broadway?

On Broadway, the role of Beetlejuice was originated by Alex Brightman, who won rave reviews for his anarchic, high-energy performance. His performances helped the show earn a cult following, especially among younger audiences discovering theatre for the first time.

Where will Beetlejuice The Musical play in London?

At the Prince Edward Theatre from 20 May 2026.

When will Beetlejuice The Musical play in London?

From 20 May 2026 to 17 April 2027.

Who will star in the Beetlejuice The Musical London production?

The London cast has yet to be announced, be sure to check back here for details.

Is Beetlejuice The Musical based on the film?

Yes, it is adapted from Tim Burton’s 1988 movie Beetlejuice.

Who wrote the music for Beetlejuice The Musical?

Eddie Perfect composed the music and lyrics.

Who played Beetlejuice on Broadway?

Alex Brightman originated the role.

When can I buy tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical play in London?

Fittingly, we will go on sale with tickets on Halloween. Visit our Beetlejuice The Musical page on 31st October 2025 to be the first to book your tickets with us.

Photo: Alex Brightman in the Broadway production of Beetlejuice The Musical. Credit: Matthew Murphy