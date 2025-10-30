Menu
    Jonathan Bailey’s Acting Career: From Stage to Screen and Back Again

    Posted on | By Izzy Amer

    Who is Jonathan Bailey?

    Jonathan Bailey has been making waves both on the London stage and the silver screen in recent years. Beginning his career at the age of 7, he started out in roles like Tiny Tim at the Barbican and Gavroche in Les Misérables – but where has his career taken him since?

    Where have you seen him before?

    Chances are, you’ve seen Bailey in some of your favourite series and movies of the last few years. He starred opposite Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the film adaptation of Wicked, after reaching worldwide acclaim starring as Anthony in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

    What’s he done on stage?

    Bailey’s most recent work on stage was as the titular character in the Bridge Theatre’s production of Richard II. You may also have seen him in shows like Cock, Company and the original London cast of The Last Five Years. He’s done plenty of Shakespeare too, with performances in King Lear, Othello and King John under his belt.

    What else have I seen him in?

    For those with keen eyes, you might’ve spotted Jonathan in St Trinian’s, Doctors and Doctor Who, alongside more prominent roles in Broadchurch, W1A, Crashing and Heartstopper. He also recently starred in the newest instalment of the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, as Dr. Henry Loomis.

    So, what next for Jonathan Bailey?

    Bailey announced in September 2025 that he’ll be stepping back from acting in 2026, in order to focus on his charity The Shameless Fund – a charity that aims to help members of the queer community live freely and authentically.

    We’ll be keeping an eye out for news of his return to the spotlight, whether that’s stage or screen!

