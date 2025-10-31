Spotlight on: Joel Montague

Joel Montague has built a reputation as one of the West End’s most versatile and joyfully comic performers, who specialises in bringing laughter, warmth and heart to every role he takes on. With his comic timing, rich vocals and infectious energy, Joel is the kind of actor who makes even the smallest role sparkle. He’s also one half of musical theatre’s ultimate stagey couple, sharing both stage and his life with wife, Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Who is Joel Montague?

Hailing from the North-West of England, Joel trained at the Guildford School of Acting (one of the UK’s premier drama schools), where he honed his craft in acting, singing and dance. That rigorous training, combined with his natural comedic instincts and unmistakable northern charm, has shaped him into a performer beloved by audiences and respected by peers.

Where have you seen him before?

If you’re a regular theatregoer, chances are you’ve already seen Joel light up the stage. His impressive list of credits include: Amos Hart in Chicago (UK Tour), Ogie in Waitress (Adelphi Theatre), and alternate Dewey Finn in School of Rock (Gillian Lynne Theatre). He has starred as Eddie in Funny Girl (Savoy Theatre/Menier Chocolate Factory), and had roles in The Producers (UK Tour), Urinetown (Apollo Theatre/St James Theatre) and Billy Elliot in the West End.