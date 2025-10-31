Menu
    Spotlight on: Joel Montague

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Joel Montague has built a reputation as one of the West End’s most versatile and joyfully comic performers, who specialises in bringing laughter, warmth and heart to every role he takes on. With his comic timing, rich vocals and infectious energy, Joel is the kind of actor who makes even the smallest role sparkle. He’s also one half of musical theatre’s ultimate stagey couple, sharing both stage and his life with wife, Carrie Hope Fletcher

    Who is Joel Montague?

    Hailing from the North-West of England, Joel trained at the Guildford School of Acting (one of the UK’s premier drama schools), where he honed his craft in acting, singing and dance. That rigorous training, combined with his natural comedic instincts and unmistakable northern charm, has shaped him into a performer beloved by audiences and respected by peers.

    Where have you seen him before?

    If you’re a regular theatregoer, chances are you’ve already seen Joel light up the stage. His impressive list of credits include: Amos Hart in Chicago (UK Tour), Ogie in Waitress (Adelphi Theatre), and alternate Dewey Finn in School of Rock (Gillian Lynne Theatre). He has starred as Eddie in Funny Girl (Savoy Theatre/Menier Chocolate Factory), and had roles in The Producers (UK Tour), Urinetown (Apollo Theatre/St James Theatre) and Billy Elliot in the West End. 

    Spotlight on: Joel Montague

    Wasn’t he in Hamilton?

    Yes! Joel played King George III in Hamilton, one of the most iconic comic roles in modern musical theatre. He starred in the show for an impressive two and a half years - even balancing the nightly demands of that crown-wearing monarch with an exhausting rehearsal schedule by day for The Great Gatsby Musical in early 2025. Playing the petulant, pompous King George while preparing to originate a West End role is no small feat - but just like his character, Joel rules (at multitasking). 

    What else have I seen him in?

    Beyond Hamilton and his many West End credits, Joel continues to expand his creative repertoire. He originated the West End role of George Wilson in The Great Gatsby Musical, a dazzling reimagining of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel. And if you’ve spent any time enjoying theatre abroad, you might have spotted him in France, where he delighted Parisian audiences as Nicely-Nicely Johnson in Guys and Dolls at the Théâtre Marigny. 

    What’s next for Joel Montague?

    Joel is ending the year on a high, and in a very festive fashion. He is currently starring opposite his wife, Carrie Hope Fletcher, in Elf the Musical at London’s Aldwych Theatre. The production is  bringing holiday cheer to the West End until 3 January 2026.

