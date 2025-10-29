Wendy and Peter Pan review: A grown-up fairytale that grabs you - Hook, line, and sinker

First staged by the RSC in 2013 and now flying high at the Barbican, Wendy and Peter Pan by Ella Hickson reclaims one of the most beloved children’s stories of all time - giving the (traditionally billed) second star to the right, Wendy, centre stage.

Since its debut at Stratford-Upon-Avon, a wave of female-forward reimaginings have swept across the West End. Six the Musical shines like Tink’s fairy dust, while Broadway’s jewel in the crown, Oh, Mary! - which transfers to Trafalgar Theatre in December - makes Mary Todd Lincoln (wife of Abraham Lincoln) the central character. It’s clear that, just like the determined crocodile dragging his stolen gold watch, Wendy and Peter Pan has always been ahead of its time. But more than a decade later, does this magical production still fill us with happy thoughts? Argghhh, yes it does!

Haunted by the loss of her youngest brother Tom - a real-life “lost boy” - whose absence leaves the Darlings broken, Wendy’s journey to Neverland becomes more than a whimsical escapade led by Peter Pan. It’s a daring adventure. A rescue mission, and she is fronting it. Determined to bring back her brother and heal the family, Wendy boldly takes flight.