Wendy and Peter Pan review: A grown-up fairytale that grabs you - Hook, line, and sinker
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
First staged by the RSC in 2013 and now flying high at the Barbican, Wendy and Peter Pan by Ella Hickson reclaims one of the most beloved children’s stories of all time - giving the (traditionally billed) second star to the right, Wendy, centre stage.
Since its debut at Stratford-Upon-Avon, a wave of female-forward reimaginings have swept across the West End. Six the Musical shines like Tink’s fairy dust, while Broadway’s jewel in the crown, Oh, Mary! - which transfers to Trafalgar Theatre in December - makes Mary Todd Lincoln (wife of Abraham Lincoln) the central character. It’s clear that, just like the determined crocodile dragging his stolen gold watch, Wendy and Peter Pan has always been ahead of its time. But more than a decade later, does this magical production still fill us with happy thoughts? Argghhh, yes it does!
Haunted by the loss of her youngest brother Tom - a real-life “lost boy” - whose absence leaves the Darlings broken, Wendy’s journey to Neverland becomes more than a whimsical escapade led by Peter Pan. It’s a daring adventure. A rescue mission, and she is fronting it. Determined to bring back her brother and heal the family, Wendy boldly takes flight.
Hannah Saxby is bewitching as Wendy, giving an enchanting performance that leaves the audience spellbound (without the need to dip into Tink’s stash). Her Wendy is vulnerable and goofy (“I only want a friend, a fwendy). Her performance is full of wit, intelligence, and warmth - we care deeply about her from the moment she runs onto the stage, pleading with her brothers to be able to play. Opposite her, Daniel Krikler brings Peter to life with irresistible swagger. He’s funny, disarming (or should that be dishanding?), but beneath the bravado is a quiet fragility - a boy masking uncertainty with charm.
Director Jonathan Munby balances the wonder and the weight, the laughter and the loss. Beneath the spectacle - and Colin Richmond’s practical set really is a spectacle - lies real emotional depth. We’re still surrounded by the absurd, a crocodile in a top hat circles the stage, a team of shadows helps a boy fly, but the heart of the show belongs to Wendy, whose courage and compassion anchor the fantasy.
Dark, funny, and full of heart, this Wendy and Peter Pan reminds us that growing up isn’t about losing the magic - it’s about learning how to bottle it, to keep it, and to treasure it.
Wendy and Peter Pan plays at the Barbican until 22 November 2025.