Dominik Tiefenthaler takes over from Ben Miles in The Lehman Trilogy for final 4 weeks Aug 7, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Acclaimed Austrian-German actor Dominik Tiefenthaler (Gossip Girl, The Good Wife, Grand Theft Auto IV) is set to star in the Sam Mendes-directed production of The Lehman Trilogy for its final four weeks in the West End. Having originally sold out at the National Theatre last year, the hit play is now playing to packed houses at London's Piccadilly Theatre.

It has been announced that Dominik Tiefenthaler has joined the main cast of The Lehman Trilogy at the Piccadilly Theatre and has taken over the role of Emanuel Lehman from Ben Miles. Tiefenthaler had previously portrayed The Janitor in the play's National Theatre run, where he also understudied the role for Miles. He now joins the ranks of Simon Russell Beale and Adam Gooley and will play alongside them until the show's closing on 31 August 2019.

Tiefenthaler is a jobbing actor and Manhattan resident who is best known for appearing on such television series as Person of Interest, Gossip Girl, The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, Resident Life, America's Most Wanted: America Fights Back, The Blacklist, and Boardwalk Empire. He was cast as Detective Walti Merian on the eight-part British miniseries, Paranoid, which was a co-production between ITV and Netflix. His most notable film credits include An Act of War, Blood Ties, and Maybe Tomorrow, the last of which earned him the award for Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Door International Film Festival. Tiefenthaler has also lent his voice to such video games as Wolfenstein: The New Order and Grand Theft Auto IV, in which he played the minor roles of Enemy Soldier and Coke Addict respectively.

Written by Stefano Massini and adapted for the London theatre stage by Ben Power, The Lehman Trilogy is gearing up to bid farewell to the West End this month. As the title suggests, the play's story is told in three acts and spans nearly two centuries of the Lehman family line. The company, Lehman Brothers, was founded in 1844 by a family of Bavarian immigrants and experienced an unprecedented crash into bankruptcy 163 years later, largely influencing the 2008 financial crisis. The play features astonishing set designs by Es Devlin, brilliant lighting design by Jon Clark, authentic costume design by Katrina Lindsay, and spectacular video design by Luke Halls. It is co-produced by Neal Street Productions and the National Theatre.

