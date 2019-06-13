Death of a Salesman to transfer to London's Piccadilly Theatre this autumn with Sharon D Clarke set to star Jun 13, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels It has just been announced that Elliott and Harper's production of Death of a Salesman is set to transfer to London's West End this October. The highly-anticipated Piccadilly Theatre run will star Caroline, or Change actress Sharon D Clarke and The Wire star Wendell Pierce. Tickets for this sure-fire hit are now up for grabs!

The Young Vic production of Death of a Salesman, which featured eye-popping lighting effects and a gripping new take on the Arthur Miller classic, is set to hit the West End at the end of October.

The Young Vic Theatre's Death of a Salesman receives a West End transfer

Following overwhelming critical acclaim at London's Young Vic Theatre in May of this year, the Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell production of Death of a Salesman is to head to the West End's Piccadilly Theatre this October, it has been confirmed. The ten-week West End run opens on 24 October 2019 and will continue on into the New Year with a closing date scheduled for 4 January 2020. Official press night is set for 4 November 2019.

Death of a Salesman West End cast

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman play will star Olivier Award-winning actress Sharon D Clarke in the role of Linda. Clarke recently received widespread praise for her performance in Caroline, or Change at London's Playhouse Theatre, with Sandra Howell in a review for London Theatre Direct calling it 'strong, yet vulnerable'. The actress also received the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her remarkable performance.

The upcoming West End play will also star Wendell Pierce in the role of Willy, marking the American actor's West End stage debut after making his UK stage debut in the Young Vic production. Pierce is perhaps best known for such roles as Detective Bunk Moreland in HBO's The Wire, Robert Zane in the legal drama series Suits, Michael Davenport in the 1995 romance film Waiting to Exhale, and trombonist Antoine Batiste in the HBO series Treme.

The Young Vic production also starred West End sensation Arinzé Kene (who made a name for himself with last year's Misty) as Biff Loman. Kene has not been confirmed to reprise his Off-West End role.

Further casting will be announced in due course.

What is Death of a Salesman about?

Written in 1949, Death of a Salesman is widely considered to be one of the greatest plays of the 20th century and is easily regarded as an all-around American classic. It is the most read play by renowned playwright Arthur Miller and the latest production has received a much-needed, African-American twist at a time when whitewashing in Hollywood is still an ever-prevalent problem. The beloved Loman family from the book are now portrayed as African-American, effectively giving the play a fresh new lens as it tells the story of a man who struggles to accept social changes in his family's quest to achieve the American dream.

