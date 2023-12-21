Christmas with Wicked’s Sophie-Louise Dann is anything but Morrible.

Creamy rum milkshakes, plenty of cheese, and a real-life stagey Santa to deliver the presents? There’s nothing morrible about Sophie-Louise Dann’s Christmas…

Dann plays the manipulative, seductive and inherently evil, Madame Morrible in the multi-award-wining phenomenon Wicked, but in reality the actor is more Mrs Fezziwig than Scrooge (literally) ‘I was lucky enough to play Mrs Fezziwig opposite my husband Nic Colicos in a concert version. It has a beautiful score with the best story and a lasting message... Be. Kind’ Maybe that’s why it’s such a thrill for her to embody such a darkly cunning character in the musical, ‘who doesn’t love to be bad?!’

She may perform on stage with an unlikely green hero eight times a week, but Dann can’t get enough of another bottle green ‘baddie’ at home ‘We always watch the original cartoon of ‘How the Grinch stole Christmas’ at 11:30pm on Christmas Eve… in Grinchy pyjama’s’ well, if there’s something Madame Morrible and Dann share, it’s their commitment to fashion and dressing for the occasion!

We sat down with Dann to chat about her Christmas past, present and future…

1.What are you doing for Christmas this year?

Christmas Day is stress free this year. Eating out with loved ones at a gorgeous country pub.

The bonus is there’s no washing up!

2. What’s your favourite Christmas song?

So many… but I have a special memory of ‘Saviour’s Day’ by Cliff Richard. I used to sing this at Christmas the Royal Albert Hall with Jonathan Cohen. It has such a lovely melody and festive sentiment.

3. What's your favourite backstage tradition during the Christmas season that the audience might not know about?

Secret Santa! Between shows just before Christmas, gifts are exchanged throughout the cast and handed out by a special guest Santa from another West End show. It’s a great feeling of festive camaraderie within the theatrical community.

4. What was the first Christmas show you watched at the theatre?

A special Christmas treat was a trip to the Royal Opera House to see the ballet. The Nutcracker is still my favourite.

5. If you could perform any Christmas-themed show, which one would it be and why?

A fully staged version of A Christmas Carol by the wonderful Alan Menken. I was lucky enough to play Mrs Fezziwig opposite my husband Nic Colicos in a concert version. Beautiful score and the best story with a lasting message. Be. Kind.

6. Panto dame or panto villain?

Villain…who doesn’t love to be bad?!

7. What are your Christmas traditions?

We always watch the original cartoon of ‘How the Grinch stole Christmas’ at 11:30pm on Christmas Eve. … in Grinchy pajamas with a cup of homemade egg nog (don’t knock it til you’ve tried it - it is like a creamy rum milkshake and is synonymous with the season). And, not forgetting to leave a tot of sherry; mince pie and carrot on the hearth for the big guy…

8. What do you hope to find under the tree this year?

Something sent with love.

9. Which person would you most like to meet under the mistletoe?

My husband obviously!! …or Rob Lowe??

10. Which Christmas food do you most look forward to?

Pigs in blankets

Cheese…..Cheese …

And full turkey dinner.

