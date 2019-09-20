Menu
    Check out these new production shots for BIG The Musical!

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Mar 9, 2020)

    New production shots for BIG The Musical have been released and they're absolutely to die for! If you've been wishing upon a Zoltar machine for some gorgeous new big photos, then today is your lucky day! Browse through our gallery below and prepare to be starstruck!
    BIG The Musical is booking at the     West End's Dominion Theatre from now until 2 November 2019! Get your London musical theatre tickets for BIG here.

    These new photos for BIG The Musical are the 'next big thing,' don't you think?


    What critics and audiences are saying about BIG The Musical

    After BIG celebrated its official opening on Tuesday, 17 September with a Press and Gala Night in aid of the Make-A-Wish-Foundation, the ballots are now in!

    London's audiences have weighed in and called the musical "so exciting and full of surprises," "spectacular," "pretty clever", "fun," "mystical", and "fantastic." In her review of BIG The Musical for London Theatre Direct, Shanine Salmon declared it to be "a fun show for children and grown-ups alike" and particularly praised the Jay McGuiness's chemistry and called Kimberly Walsh's performance as Susan Lawrence the "highlight of the show."


    BIG The Musical discount tickets available now with big savings!

    Don't miss our special ticket offer on Big The Musical! Hurry and book your BIG West End musical tickets today and save up to £53 on all performances from now until the show's closing on 2 November! Be sure to act fast to secure the best seats at London's Dominion Theatre whilst stocks last!


    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

