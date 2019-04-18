Casting announced for the European premiere of The View UpStairs at the Soho Theatre Apr 18, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on May 16, 2019) An all-star cast has been announced for the upcoming UK premiere of The View UpStairs, including EastEnders star John Partridge, Broadway star Andy Mientus, and more. The Max Vernon musical is set to open at London's Soho Theatre this summer for a strictly limited run beginning on 18 July 2019 and ending on 24 August 2019.

The London cast of The View UpStairs musical

Meet The View UpStairs London cast

Set to star in the LGBTQ+ musical The View UpStairs are Broadway's Andy Mientus in his UK stage debut as Patrick, Cedric Neal as Willie, Declan Bennett as Dale, John Partridge as Buddy, and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as Inez.

Also starring in the cast are Carly Mercedes Dyer (Dreamgirls, Hadestown) as Henri, Derek Hagen (20th Century Boy, The Twilight Zone, Carousel) as Cops/Realtor, Garry Lee (Ghost, Flashdance) as Freddy, and Joseph Prouse (Hadestown Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jersey Boys) as Richard.

Andy Mientus is perhaps best known for starring as Marius in the American production of Les Miserables as well as Hanschen in the revival of Spring Awakening at the Deaf West Theater, which helped stage alongside the show's director, Michael Arden. His other notable credits include his role as recurring character Kyle Bishop in Smash alongside Debra Messing, Katharine McPhee (Waitress), and Jack Davenport, his role opposite Chris Noth in Tv series Gone, and a role in the upcoming Netflix series Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (following buzz from London's 9 to 5 The Musical).

Cedric Neal's stage credits include starring in Motown The Musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre, starring opposite Audra McDonald in the 2012 Broadway production of Porgy and Bess, which won two Tony Awards out of 10 nominations, and most recently portraying Arbiter in the London Coliseum production of Chess.

Declan Bennett is perhaps best known for portraying Charlie Cotton on EastEnders from 2014 to 2017. He began his career in the boyband Point Break before crossing over into musical theatre. His most notable stage credits include American Idiot on Broadway, Once at the Phoenix Theatre, Jesus Christ Superstar at the Open Air Theatre, Rent on Broadway, Fatherland at the Lyric Hammersmith and Kiss of the Spider Woman at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

John Partridge is a highly prolific stage and television actor best known for his role as Christian Clarke on EastEnders and for winning Celebrity Master Chef. His other notable television credits include Celebrity Big Brother 17 alongside Gemma Collins, his role as a judge on Over the Rainbow, and his participation on the BBC1 gymnastics show Tumble. After beginning his acting career at the tender age of 16 when he starred in the original UK tour of Cats, he went on to star as Rum Tum Tugger for both the film adaption and the West End production. His other notable stage credits include Zach in A Chorus Line at the London Palladium, Robert Martin in The Drowsy Chaperone at the Novello Theatre, The Fix at the Donmar Warehouse, Billy Flynn in the nationwide tour of Chicago, the nationwide tour of Miss Saigon, and Turai in the nationwide tour of Rough Crossing.

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt is a renowned musical theatre actress with a diverse portfolio of stage credits that include Kate in The Wild Party at The Other Palace, Narrator in Murder Ballad at the Arts Theatre, Joan in the RSC's Miss Littlewood, Daniella in The Heights at the Southwark Playhouse, Gypsy Rose Lee/Louise in Gypsy at The Curve, Alex Owens in Flashdance at the Shaftesbury Theatre, and Diane Morales in A Chorus Line at the London Palladium.

The View UpStairs plot

Max Vernon's musical The View UpStairs follows a young fashion designer named Wes who purchases a long-forgotten space that was once known as the UpStairs Lounge, a popping '70s gay nightclub located in the French Quarter of New Orleans. The dance club burnt down in the early 1970s due to an arson attack, which ended up murdering 32 people, making it the second worst attack on the gay community predating the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. The View UpStairs reminisces the long-lost community and sends audience members on a wild trip of sensual seduction and experimentation. It serves as an unforgettable show that both celebrates the lives of the victims whilst giving off soulful vibes filled with jazz and rock.

About The View UpStairs musical

The View UpStairs was written by emerging artist Max Vernon, and the West End production will be directed by Jonathan O’Boyle (Pippin, Hair, Aspects of Love). It features choreography by Fabian Aloise (The Rink, Our House, Working, Evita), set and costume design by Lee Newby, sound design by Adam Fisher, lighting design by Nic Farman, and casting by Will Burton CDG. It is produced in London by Ken Fakler, Creative House Productions, Brian Zellinger and Jack Maple of Take Two Theatricals, and Associate Producers Sue Marks and Ben Lockwood.

The View UpStairs Soho Theatre tickets on sale now from £23!

The View UpStairs earned overwhelming critical acclaim when it received its world premiere Off-Broadway in 2017. It quickly garnered supports from big-name celebrities representing the LGBTQ+ community, including RuPaul. Now set to receive its West End premiere this summer, you certainly won't want to be the one who missed out on this heartwarming homage to the gay community. Book your View UpStairs tickets early from just £23 to secure the best seats at the Soho Theatre, or you may just live to regret it!

Purchase The View UpStairs London theatre tickets beginning at £23.