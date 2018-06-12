Casting announced for spoof musical Spamilton Jun 12, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Gerard Alessandrini's Spamilton, which is a parody of hit hip-hop musical Hamilton, has just announced its cast. The show will hold its highly anticipated premiere this summer at the Menier Chocolate Factory on 12 July 2018.

Cast members announced for Spamilton include Jason Denton (School of Rock), Eddie Elliott (Motown), Marc Akinfolarin (The Color Purple, Assassins), Julie Yammanee (Lazarus), and Liam Tamne (The Phantom of the Opera). The production will also feature special guest stars Sophie-Louise Dann (The Girls) and Damian Humbley (Merrily We Roll Along).

Spamilton is directed by Alessandrini, who is perhaps best known for having directed the Menier Chocolate Factory production of Forbidden Broadway. Spamilton will also feature choreography by Gerry McIntyre, lighting by Tim Lutkin, design by Morgan Large, sound by Gregory Clarke and Jonathan Everett, costume by Dustin Cross, and musical direction by Simon Beck with musical arrangements by Fred Barton.

The show's best toe-tapping numbers include 'The Film When It Happens', 'Aaron Burr, Sir, Nervous-er', 'Liza's Down With Rap', 'The Fresh Prince of Big Hair', 'Ticket Beggar Woman' and 'Look Around (The Schuyler Puppets)'.

Lin Manuel Miranda, who created the very Hamilton that Spamilton spoofs, admitted that he 'laughed his brains out.' In addition to Hamilton, Spamilton also parodies many other musicals, the likes of which include The Book of Mormon, Sweeney Todd, and Gypsy.

Spamilton will run from 12 July until 8 September 2018. The production is a West End transfer of an Off-Broadway production, which won for Best Unique Theatrical Experience.

