Cabaret willkommen Cara Delevingne and Luke Treadaway Feb 5, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, Olivier winner Jessie Buckly and It’s a Sin star Callum Scott Howells have all starred in the seven-time Olivier Award-winning, critically acclaimed production of Cabaret, and today it has been confirmed that Cara Delevingne and Luke Treadaway will be following in their high kicking footsteps! The electrifying pair will step into the Kit Kat Club from 11 March 2024 for 12 weeks only, with current stars Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor (Self Esteem) playing the lead roles until 9 March 2024.

Cara Delevingne is one of the most recognisable faces in the world. The model turned actress starred in the film adaptation of the bestselling novel, Paper Towns, and caused havoc in DC Comics’ Suicide Squad. In television, Delevingne was a part of the SAG nominated cast of Only Murders in the Building opposite Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, and has most recently starred in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Delicate. Not content with her success on screen, the talented singer and drummer has also featured on the Grammy-nominated album Fetch the Bolt Cutters, and the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets soundtrack. The megastar model today exclaimed “There are no words to explain the excitement I have to return home to make my stage debut in such an iconic role. I am so inspired by the brilliant actors who have played Sally in past productions around the world and in this one in the West End. I cannot wait to be a part of this brilliant cast and production.”

Olivier award winner, Luke Treadway will star opposite Delevingne. The actor gushed “I can’t wait to become a member of the Kit Kat Club and join this extraordinary production. It’s a huge thrill to be asked to take this on and I’m very excited to get started.” Best known for his critically acclaimed portrayal of Christopher in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Treadway has found success in both the West End and Broadway, starring in Hamnet, War Horse and Who’s Afraid of Virgina Woolf (to name just a few!). Away from the stage, Treadway’s film credits include A Street Cat Named Bob and Angelina Jolie’s Unbroken, and his TV performances include The Serial Killer’s Wife and Netflix’s Lockwood & Co.

Delevingne and Treadway will join Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Clifford Bradshaw, Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider and Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz. Nic Myers plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week.

Completing the company are Wilf Scolding as Ernst Ludwig, Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Liv Alexander as Texas, Natalie Chua as Frenchie, Taite-Elliot Drew as Hans, Damon Gould as Victor, El Haq Latief as Helga, and Travis Ross as Bobby, joining Laura Delany as Rosie, Grant Neal as Herman/Max and Hicaro Nicolai as Lulu. The cast is completed by Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Nic Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden.

Widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience, Cabaret has received the most Olivier Awards for any musical revival in the ceremony’s history. Following the huge success of the West End production, a Broadway adaptation, featuring original cast member, Eddie Redmayne, will open at the August Wilson Theatre in April this year.

Cabaret tickets are available now!

Say Wilkommen to Cara Delevingne and Luke Treadway as they take on the iconic numbers of Cabaret, including ‘Don’t Tell Mama’, ‘Mein Herr’, ‘Maybe This Time’, ‘Money.’ So, what are you waiting for? Come to the Cabaret, and let it wash all of your worries away...