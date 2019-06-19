Broadway play To Kill A Mockingbird set to transfer to London's West End in 2020 Jun 19, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Aaron Sorkin's Tony Award-nominated production of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird is set to receive its West End premiere at the Gielgud Theatre in London next year, it has been confirmed. The Broadway production was a critical sensation and the 2020 London production is slated for similar success.

Jeff Daniels (Dumb and Dumber) stars as Atticus Finch in the Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird, a role which earned him a Tony Award nomination.

Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird to land in the West End in 2020

Broadway's smash-hit play, To Kill a Mockingbird, which is based on the hit 1960 Harper Lee novel of the same name, is set to make its way to the West End's Gielgud Theatre sometime in 2020. While performance dates have yet to be confirmed, the new London transfer is already receiving a lot of news buzz.

To Kill a Mockingbird West End cast and creatives

The stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird was penned by Aaron Sorkin and is directed by Bartlett Sher. The production transfers to London's West End courtesy of the show's producers Scott Rudin (The Book of Mormon on Broadway, School of Rock TV series on Nickelodeon) and Sonia Friedman (Fiddler on the Roof at the Playhouse Theatre, Consent at the Harold Pinter Theatre, The Inheritance and All About Eve at the Noel Coward Theatre, Mean Girls, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and The Glass Menagerie).

The original Broadway cast stars Jeff Daniels (whose character in the Dumb and Dumber film aptly sang ' mock yeah ing yeah bird yeah' with Jim Carrey's character) alongside Gideon Glick, Will Pullen and Celia Keenan-Bolger. It is unclear if they will reprise their roles for the London production. Casting for the West End transfer of To Kill a Mockingbird is expected to be announced in due course.

To Kill a Mockingbird currently killing it on Broadway

The world premiere of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird is currently slamming the competition at the box office and is raking in theatre record after theatre record, including the one-week record for Broadway's highest-grossing play in American history. The production also achieved a record-breaking gross of $1,701,683.59 in just its second week of performances last Christmas.

The production was nominated for a total of 9 Tony Awards, including Best Direction of a Play, Best Actor in a Play, and Best Supporting Actor in Play. It went on to win Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for Celia Keenan-Bolger's performance as Scout Finch.

To Kill a Mockingbird plot summary

For those who haven't read the Harper Lee classic, To Kill a Mockingbird takes place in 1930s' Alabama and tells the tale of racial inequality and childhood naivety, centring on one of the most revered characters in American literature, Atticus Finch. The lawyer's son Jem, his sister Scout, their caretaker and housekeeper Calpurnia, their visiting family friend Dill, a secretive neighbour, the reclusive Boo Radley, and other Maycombe residents bring this well-respected novel to life.

To Kill a Mockingbird West End Gielgud Theatre tickets on sale soon!

You don't want to miss the highly-anticipated London production of To Kill a Mockingbird. The play has enjoyed sell-out performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre and tickets for the 2020 Gielgud Theatre transfer are expected to be just as overwhelmingly popular.

