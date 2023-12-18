Backstage at Backstairs Billy

We’ve made like our favourite Christmas Cracker joke and turned into a couple of Mince Spies, going behind the scenes at Backstairs Billy to get the lowdown on the royal event of the year. Emily Barber has been our inside accomplice, and who better to talk to us about the show than someone who stars in it, twice. The Bridgerton actor plays not one, but two roles in the critically acclaimed production, portraying Annabel Maud and Lady Astlebury.

Annabel Maud is the star of one of Her Majesty’s favourite TV shows, which is ironic as Penelope Wilton, who plays the Queen Mother, is the star of some of Barber’s favourite films and shows ‘you can’t help but treat her like she’s royalty.’

Barber also admires Luke Evans, who played her fiancé in the brilliant Netflix series The Alienist, 'when I read this play, he was the first person that came to my mind, which is fascinating. Once I found out I was like, I should be a casting director! He is perfect for the role and it’s been really lovely being in the room with him'.

As well as enjoying her co-stars’ company, Barber also gets a thrill from The Village People, Nat King Cole and the prospect of a PJ day…