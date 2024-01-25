Attention dreamers! Back to the Future announces West End extension! Jan 25, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Today may be dull and grey, but the future is looking as bright as Marty’s life preserver! The critically acclaimed, time-bending sci-fi smash-hit has today confirmed its West End extension! Roads? Where they’re going, they don’t need roads! The Olivier award-winning musical will be making like a tree and staying firmly rooted to the Adelphi Theatre until 22 December 2024.

The present is just as exciting for Back to the Future the Musical, as tonight marks the 1,000th performance of the West End production. That’s 2,666 hours x 1.21 gigawatts of fun! Since the show first opened in 2021, the hilarious hit has picked up a heap of awards, including Best New Musical from the Oliviers and WhatsOnStage 2022 ceremonies, and has broken Box Office records at The Adelphi!

Outside of the theatre, the original cast recording has been streamed more than 15 million times (only slightly less than the number of Docs IQ) and features songs from music multi-Grammy Award-winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard. The score also gained a nod from the Olivier awards, now that’s heavy!

Adapted from the cult classic of the same name, Back to the Future the Musical follows a time travelling teenager as he attempts to make his way back to the future, and out of his mother’s fantasies…

The show currently stars Cory English as Doctor Emmett Brown and WhatsOnStage nominee Ben Joyce as Marty McFly, with Sarah Goggin as Lorraine Baines, and WhatsOnStage nominee Oliver Nicholas as George McFly. Jay Perry plays Goldie Wilson, with Jordan Pearson as Biff Tannen, Sophie Naglik as Jennifer Parker, Lee Ormsby as Strickland, Rhodri Watkins as Dave McFly, Patricia Wilkins as Linda McFly, Elliott Evans as Alternate Marty McFly and Stephen Leask as Alternate Doctor Emmett Brown.

Book your Back to the Future tickets yesterday.

Don’t be a chicken! Book your tickets to the multi award-winning musical today!