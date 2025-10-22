Menu
    First Look: Character Portraits for Elf the Musical

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    Christmas is coming early to the West End! Brand new character portraits have been released for Elf the Musical, which returns to London this festive season at the Aldwych Theatre from 28 October 2025 to 3 January 2026.

    The show stars Joel Montague (Hamilton, The Great Gatsby) as Buddy, Carrie Hope Fletcher (Les Misérables, Cinderella) as Jovie and Aled Jones MBE (Songs of Praise) as Walter Hobbs. They’re joined by Rosanna Hyland as Emily Hobbs, Martyn Ellis as Santa, Lucinda Lawrence as Deb and Dermot Canavan as the Store Manager, with a talented supporting cast bringing the North Pole – and New York City – to life.

    Based on the much-loved 2003 film starring Will Ferrell, Elf follows Buddy, a human raised at the North Pole who sets off to find his real father in New York. Along the way, he spreads festive cheer, falls in love, and reminds everyone of the true meaning of Christmas.

    After record-breaking runs in London and on Broadway, Elf The Musical is back to fill the Aldwych with sparkle, snow and plenty of Christmas spirit.

    Book tickets to Elf The Musical today.

