First Look: Character Portraits for Elf the Musical

Christmas is coming early to the West End! Brand new character portraits have been released for Elf the Musical, which returns to London this festive season at the Aldwych Theatre from 28 October 2025 to 3 January 2026.

The show stars Joel Montague (Hamilton, The Great Gatsby) as Buddy, Carrie Hope Fletcher (Les Misérables, Cinderella) as Jovie and Aled Jones MBE (Songs of Praise) as Walter Hobbs. They’re joined by Rosanna Hyland as Emily Hobbs, Martyn Ellis as Santa, Lucinda Lawrence as Deb and Dermot Canavan as the Store Manager, with a talented supporting cast bringing the North Pole – and New York City – to life.