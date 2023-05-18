Ain’t Too Proud announces West End extension May 18, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride We've got sunshine on a cloudy day and Ain’t Too Proud is here to stay! Following rave reviews, the Tony award-winning Broadway musical has announced its West End extension. Now booking until January 2024, Papa may have been a rollin’ stone, but The Temptations musical is firmly rooted in the Prince Edward Theatre! Book your tickets to this life-affirming musical today.

Ain’t Too Proud announces West End extension

What is Ain’t Too Proud about?

Navigating betrayals that threaten to tear the unbreakable bond of brotherhood, this is the unflinching backstage pass to The Temptations.

Set against the tense backdrop of civil unrest, Ain’t Too Proud follows the lives of five men who, against all odds, rise from the streets of Detroit to worldwide stardom. Featuring all the sing-along hits that made The Temptations the global phenomenon they are today, from their first number 1 single, My Girl, to Kendricks' final song, Just My Imagination. The commanding harmonies and striking dance moves accompany this heart-wrenching tale, in an epic journey of joy and uncertainty.

The cast and creatives of Ain’t Too Proud

The acclaimed West End production is led by Cameron Bernard Jones as Melvin Franklin, Kyle Cox as Paul Williams, Sifiso Mazibuko as Otis Williams, Mitchell Zhangazha as Eddie Kendricks, and Matt Manuel, star of the Broadway production, reprising his role as David Ruffin. Tosh Wanogho-Maud is set to return to his role of David Ruffin shortly.

Accompanying the four leads are Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Natalia Brown, Ryan Carter, Hannah Fairclough, Christopher Gopaul, Daniel Haswell, Naomi Katiyo, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Holly Liburd, Darnell Mathew-James, Simeon Montague, Posi Morakinyo, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Michael James Stewart, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Dylan Turner, and Kevin Yates.

The electrifying musical is written by Kennedy Prize recipient, Dominique Morisseau and directed by two-time Tony Award winner, Des McAnuff, with choreography from Tony and Olivier Award Sergio Trujilio.

The production features Scenic Design by Tony Award nominee Robert Brill and Costume Design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell. Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley and Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Steve Canyon Kennedy unite once again following their success on the multi-award-winning Jersey Boys. Projection Design is by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini, with Hair and Wig Design by Charles G. LaPointe. Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Kenny Seymour, with Orchestrations by Drama Desk Award winner Harold Wheeler, Music Direction by Matt Smith, and Casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

Ain’t Too Proud tickets are available now

Playing until 7 January 2024, with tickets for the Christmas performances already available for purchase, we Ain’t Too Proud to beg for tickets, though booking them is easier!