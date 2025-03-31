Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    ABBA Arena Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    The ABBA Arena is one of London’s most unique and cutting-edge venues, built specifically for the groundbreaking concert experience ABBA Voyage. Located in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the purpose-built structure opened in 2022 and has since welcomed fans from all over the world to witness the revolutionary fusion of music, technology, and live performance. Unlike traditional theatres, the ABBA Arena was designed with state-of-the-art sound and lighting to create an immersive digital concert experience like no other.

    What sets the ABBA Arena apart is its futuristic approach to live entertainment. The venue houses the world’s first fully realized avatar concert, where audiences watch lifelike digital recreations of ABBA, known as “ABBAtars,” perform alongside a live band. The effect is so convincing that audiences often forget they are watching virtual versions of the legendary Swedish pop group. This pioneering event has drawn comparisons to hologram concerts, but the technology behind ABBA Voyage is far more sophisticated, with motion capture and CGI combining to bring the band's 1970s selves back to life in stunning detail.

    What Are the Best Seats at the ABBA Arena?

    Choosing the best seats at the ABBA Arena depends on how you want to experience the show. The venue offers a mix of seating and standing options, each catering to different preferences.

    For fans who want to be at the heart of the action, the Dance Floor section is the most exhilarating choice. This standing area allows up to 1,500 fans to dance and sing along freely, capturing the energy of a real concert. With no fixed positions, this section is ideal for those who want to move with the music and feel fully immersed in the performance.

    The Auditorium Seating is divided into four main blocks - Block A, Block B, Block C, and Block D - offering a more relaxed yet equally engaging experience. Block A and Block D provide fantastic side views of the stage, while Block B and Block C are centrally positioned for a perfectly balanced perspective of the show. Fans looking for the best overall view should aim for seats in the middle rows of Block B, as they offer a straight-on sightline to the stage with the full effect of the light displays and digital effects.

    For those who prefer an elevated perspective, the Balcony Seating at the rear of the arena offers a sweeping view of the entire production. This is a great choice for those who want to take in the full scale of the immersive visuals and stage effects without being too close to the action.

    ABBA Arena Seating Plan

    ABBA Arena Best Seats and Seating Plan

    How Many Seats Are at the ABBA Arena?

    The ABBA Arena accommodates up to 3,000 people in total, with a mix of seating and standing areas. The Dance Floor allows for approximately 1,500 standing guests, making it the most high-energy section of the venue. The remaining 1,500 seats are distributed across the Auditorium and Balcony Seating, ensuring there is an option for every kind of concertgoer. Whether you want to dance freely or relax and enjoy the show from a comfortable seat, the arena offers a configuration that suits all preferences.

    Are There Accessible Seats at the ABBA Arena?

    The ABBA Arena is designed with accessibility in mind, ensuring that all fans can enjoy the experience regardless of mobility needs. There are designated wheelchair and companion spaces available within the Auditorium Seating, offering excellent views of the stage. Additionally, accessible toilets, step-free entrances, and assistance for those with additional needs are provided to ensure a seamless experience for all visitors.

    For those who prefer to be on the Dance Floor but require additional support, the venue has a dedicated accessible standing area with space for wheelchairs and carers. This allows guests with mobility requirements to still be part of the vibrant standing crowd while ensuring their comfort and safety.

    What Shows Are on at the ABBA Arena?

    Currently, the only show running at the ABBA Arena is ABBA Voyage (well, it would be weird if it was We Will Rock You or Tina, wouldn’t it?) a pioneering concert experience that has taken the world by storm. 

    The show features digital avatars of Agnetha, Björn, Benny, and Anni-Frid, who perform a hit-packed setlist of ABBA’s greatest songs, backed by a 10-piece live band. This isn’t just a nostalgic trip down memory lane - it’s a fully realized, technologically advanced concert that transports audiences back to the band’s prime.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Olivier Awards 2025

    Who will be presenting the 2025 Olivier Awards, and where can I watch it?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    London's theatre scene is abuzz as the Olivier Awards 2025 approach, set to dazzle audiences at the Royal Albert ... Read more

    Inside London County Hall

    London County Hall Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    London County Hall is one of the capital’s most iconic landmarks, steeped in history and grandeur. Originally s... Read more

    Inside the Ambassadors Theatre London

    Ambassadors Theatre – Best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham |

    Ambassadors Theatre – Best seats and seating plan  Opening in 1913 the Ambassadors Theatre was built as... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies