ABBA Arena Best Seats and Seating Plan

The ABBA Arena is one of London’s most unique and cutting-edge venues, built specifically for the groundbreaking concert experience ABBA Voyage. Located in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the purpose-built structure opened in 2022 and has since welcomed fans from all over the world to witness the revolutionary fusion of music, technology, and live performance. Unlike traditional theatres, the ABBA Arena was designed with state-of-the-art sound and lighting to create an immersive digital concert experience like no other.

What sets the ABBA Arena apart is its futuristic approach to live entertainment. The venue houses the world’s first fully realized avatar concert, where audiences watch lifelike digital recreations of ABBA, known as “ABBAtars,” perform alongside a live band. The effect is so convincing that audiences often forget they are watching virtual versions of the legendary Swedish pop group. This pioneering event has drawn comparisons to hologram concerts, but the technology behind ABBA Voyage is far more sophisticated, with motion capture and CGI combining to bring the band's 1970s selves back to life in stunning detail.

What Are the Best Seats at the ABBA Arena?

Choosing the best seats at the ABBA Arena depends on how you want to experience the show. The venue offers a mix of seating and standing options, each catering to different preferences.

For fans who want to be at the heart of the action, the Dance Floor section is the most exhilarating choice. This standing area allows up to 1,500 fans to dance and sing along freely, capturing the energy of a real concert. With no fixed positions, this section is ideal for those who want to move with the music and feel fully immersed in the performance.

The Auditorium Seating is divided into four main blocks - Block A, Block B, Block C, and Block D - offering a more relaxed yet equally engaging experience. Block A and Block D provide fantastic side views of the stage, while Block B and Block C are centrally positioned for a perfectly balanced perspective of the show. Fans looking for the best overall view should aim for seats in the middle rows of Block B, as they offer a straight-on sightline to the stage with the full effect of the light displays and digital effects.

For those who prefer an elevated perspective, the Balcony Seating at the rear of the arena offers a sweeping view of the entire production. This is a great choice for those who want to take in the full scale of the immersive visuals and stage effects without being too close to the action.

ABBA Arena Seating Plan