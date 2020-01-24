5 West End musicals coming soon to a cinema near you! Jan 24, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Sep 26, 2025) You've seen these West End shows on stage, but are you excited to see them on the shiny big screen? Musical films are certainly nothing new. And if we can all pretend that the Cats-tastrophe didn't happen, we'll remember that musical films are also generally quite good - Mamma Mia! and Les Miserables being textbook examples. See what current London musicals are coming soon to a cinema near you!

Five West End Musicals Heading to the Cinema

Hamilton

Release date : 26 September 2026

Ok, this one's been out on Disney+ for a little while now - but if you want to catch the original Broadway cast on the big screen, don't miss the rerelease! Starring the musical's creator Lin Manuel Miranda, alongside Broadway icons like Leslie Odom Jr, Philippa Soo and Daveed Diggs, this is one award-winning performance that you won't want to miss. Once it's disappeared from cinemas, you can catch the real thing at the Victoria Palace Theatre!



Wicked: For Good

Release date : 21 November 2025

After being on in the West End for more than 13 years, everyone's favourite 'emerald green musical' is now a blockbuster Hollwood movie! With Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande starring as Elphaba and Glinda respectively, Part One was released in November 2024 to huge critical acclaim. After scooping up Oscars, BAFTAs, Golden Golden Globes and more, here's hoping Wicked: For Good will prove just as Popular!



Hadestown

Release Date TBC

In February - March 2025, the original Broadway cast of Hadestown revisited the underworld - this time in the West End! Starring Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray, Andre De Shields and more, keep an eye out for more updates about this proshot's release date.



Michael

Release date: 24 April 2026

While this biographical musical drama may be completely unrelated to MJ The Musical, it'll definitely be interesting to compare the two. The movie will star Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson in the titular role, with the Tony and Oliver Award nominated Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Michael's father.



Aladdin

Unreleased

The West End production of Disney's smash-hit musical was filmed at the Prince Edward Theatre in 2019, but we're yet to see this one heading to the big screen. With stars like Trevor Dion Nicholas and Isabelle McCalla, we're crossing all our fingers that we don't have to wait much longer to experience A Whole New World of movie musicals!