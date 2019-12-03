2nd Look: Soho Cinders extends its booking period and releases new production shots Dec 3, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Additional production shots have been released for Soho Cinders, which has recently announced an extension at the Charing Cross Theatre. The smash-hit musical starring Luke Bayer and Millie O'Connell has returned to London for a brand-new run that opened in October. Tickets for the Soho Cinders extension are on sale now.

Soho Cinders production images shot by © Pamela Raith



London Soho Cinders musical extends its booking period into the New Year

A second look! New production photos have been released for Soho Cinders as the production announces an extended booking period. Originally meant to close at London's Charing Cross Theatre on 21 December 2019 just before Christmas, the musical will now be booking until 11 January 2020 to allow for 'latecomers' to see this highly praised revival.

The vivid musical stars Millie O'Connell and Luke Bayer, who are joined by Christopher Coleman, Ewan Gillies, Lewis Asquith, Michaela Stern, Natalie Harman, and Tori Hargreaves. The cast is completed by ensemble members Ben Darcy, Danny Lane, Jade Bailey, Laura Fulgenzi, Luke Byrne, Melissa Rose, Savannah Reed, and Thomas Ball.

The Soho Cinders revival is directed by Will Keith and features associate musical direction by Joe Louis Robinson, casting by Harry Blumenau, choreography by Adam Haigh, costume design by Nicole Garbett, lighting by Jack Weir, musical direction by Sarah Morrison, set design by Justin Williams, and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

Created by George Stiles (music), Anthony Drewe (lyrics, book), and Elliot Davis (book), Soho Cinders is a concert-style reimagining of the classic Cinderella fairytale and had its world premiere in 2012 at the West End's Soho Theatre in a production that starred Jenna Russell and Raj Ghatak.

Soho Cinders Charing Cross Theatre tickets available from £19 and up!

