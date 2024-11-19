Menu
    Top 10 Musicals to Book this Black Friday

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    If Black Friday has you ready for some real excitement, why not swap the sales for show-stopping performances? London’s theatre scene has an incredible lineup of musicals ready to dazzle and delight, offering a perfect escape from the holiday rush. From iconic classics to fresh adaptations and energetic newcomers, here are the top musicals to check out this Black Friday—and believe us, these experiences are worth every penny, and with up to 60% off, you won’t be spending many of them!

    This Black Friday leave the bags for life at home, and take in the magic of London’s best musicals. Whether you want to enjoy the uplifting tunes from the queen of rock ‘n’ roll at Tina: the Tina Turner Musical, the cutting comebacks and clapbacks from the fetch new musical Mean Girls, or the record-breaking, history-making Hamilton, each show offers an unforgettable experience perfect for every taste. So skip the queues, grab some tickets, and let London’s West End serve up the drama, excitement, and heart-stopping moments that only a live musical can deliver! 

    Tina: the Tina Turner Musical | Save up to 37%

    Celebrating the life and legacy of the queen of rock ‘n’ roll, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is a powerhouse production that follows Tina’s journey from her humble beginnings to global superstardom. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and featuring electrifying choreography from Anthony Van Laast, the musical brings Tina’s iconic hits like “River Deep – Mountain High” and “Proud Mary” to life on stage.

    Garnering Olivier Award nominations for Best New Musical and Best Actress for its outstanding lead performances, (they are Simply the Best after all) this musical has wowed audiences with its energy, emotion, and show-stopping numbers. If you’re looking for a show that’s uplifting and full of spirit, Tina is a must-see for fans of rock and soul alike.

    The Phantom of the Opera | Pay No Fees 

    A much-loved enduring classic, The Phantom of the Opera has been inside audiences’ minds worldwide for over 35 years! Winner of multiple Olivier and Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Phantom of the Opera features Andrew Lloyd Webber’s unforgettable score and breathtaking production design. 

    The hauntingly romantic story follows a mysterious figure who resides beneath the Paris Opera House and his devotion to the theatre's newest star, Christine. This production features dazzling costumes, a chandelier that could have been installed by the Only Fools and Horses the Musical characters, and timeless songs like “The Music of the Night” and “All I Ask of You.” For anyone who loves epic romance, suspenseful storytelling, and beautiful boat rides, The Phantom of the Opera is a Black Friday treat you won’t soon forget.

    Hamilton | Exclusive Prices

    Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton has taken the theatre world by storm, blending hip-hop, jazz, and classic musical theatre to tell the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. Winner of a staggering 11 Tony Awards and seven Olivier Awards, Hamilton continues to impress London audiences with its innovative staging, brilliant lyrics, and a talented cast. 

    It’s a must-see for history buffs, hip-hop lovers, and anyone who appreciates boundary-pushing musical theatre. With hits like “My Shot” and “The Room Where It Happens,” Hamilton is the show to see this Black Friday if you’re looking for something that’s both revolutionary and unforgettable.

    Back to the Future: The Musical | Exclusive Prices

    Great Scott! Back to the Future: The Musical has quickly become a West End sensation, blending the nostalgic charm of the classic movie with electrifying musical numbers and dazzling special effects. Winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, the show follows Marty McFly’s time-travelling adventure with brainy BFF Doc Brown, complete with a replica of the DeLorean on stage. 

    With clever updates to the original story and songs like “Put Your Mind to It,” the musical captures all the excitement of the 1985 hit film. Whether you’re a fan of the movie or discovering the story for the first time, this high-energy show is an absolute blast for all ages, making it a fantastic choice for families - though it may be a difficult watch for the mums and sons!

    Mrs. Doubtfire | Save up to 34%

    Based on the beloved film, Mrs. Doubtfire brings the hilarious, heartwarming and blouse-burning story of a father’s love for his children to the stage, with new songs that will make you laugh, cry, and cheer. Desperate dad, Daniel Hillard’s, transformation into the eccentric nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire is as funny and chaotic as ever, with impressive quick changes and a mix of slapstick humour and heartfelt moments. 

    Critics have praised the show for capturing the charm of the original while adding fresh, hip-hopping, be-bopping, dance-till-ya-drop numbers. The musical offers plenty of laughs for all ages and is a must-see for every type of family. With the West End run coming to a close on the 26 April 2025, this is the last time the show will be in our Black Friday sale. So pick up your tickets now poppets before we say ‘bye dear’ to the award-winning musical!

    Only Fools and Horses the Musical | Save up to 40%

    For fans of the beloved BBC sitcom, Only Fools and Horses the Musical is a must-see. Featuring Vinnie Jones as the infamous gangster Danny Driscoll, the musical returns to London tol bring the beloved Peckham brothers, Rodney and Del, to the stage in a hilarious and heartwarming show filled with catchy tunes, slapstick comedy, and fan-favourite moments. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of the show or new to the Trotters’ world, this feel-good musical is perfect for anyone who loves a giggle. 

    Featuring flat caps, camo jackets, a stellar cast, and some truly heartwarming moments, it’s an unforgettable night at the theatre. If you’re looking to snap up a deal this Black Friday a la Del Boy, be sure to stick a pony in our pocket and grab these discounted tickets to this West End hit! Don’t be a plonker, book today!

    Guys and Dolls | Save up to 48%

    Don’t miss your final opportunity to see Guys and Dolls! The classic Broadway musical is currently rocking the Bridge Theatre with its award-winning, critically acclaimed revival. Set in the bustling streets of 1940s New York, this production follows gambler Sky Masterson’s romantic pursuit of Salvation Army worker Sarah Brown, set to a backdrop of some of the most iconic songs in musical theatre, including “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” 

    This immersive production has been praised for its energetic direction, stunning choreography from Dame Arlene Phillips, and mesmerising performances. Bold, stylish, and thoroughly entertaining, this revival captures the essence of the original while adding a modern touch. With the show closing on 4 January 2025, this is your last chance to experience this off-West End winner, so don’t gamble and leave it too late. Secure your tickets for less today!

    Clueless the Musical | Exclusive Prices

    As if the highly anticipated musical is in our Black Friday sale! Clueless the Musical brings the cult 90s classic to the London stage. Adapted from the iconic film, this production revives all the charm, wit, and fashion of Cher Horowitz and her friends in Beverly Hills.

    With brand-new music from Brit Award winner, KT Tunstall, Clueless the Musical captures the spirit of the movie while adding plenty of laughs and nostalgic vibes. If you’re a fan of fun, feel-good musicals or simply want to relive a favourite from the past, Clueless the Musical is a fashionable and fabulous choice for Black Friday.

    Titanique | Pay No Fees

    Titanique is the musical comedy you never knew you needed. A hilarious twist on the Titanic film, Titanique reimagines Rose and Jack’s ill-fated romance through the lens of Celine Dion’s greatest hits. With songs like “My Heart Will Go On” and “The Power of Love,” Titanique is a boatload of fun packed with over-the-top humour, extravagant costumes, and plenty of tongue-in-cheek moments. A hit in the U.S., this West End transfer promises a night of laughter and musical nostalgia, making it the perfect fun-filled experience for Black Friday.

    Mean Girls | Special Prices 

    Ready for a little high school drama? Mean Girls brings Tina Fey’s hilarious movie about high school cliques and the power of friendship to the stage. Packed with witty one-liners, catchy songs, and sharp choreography, this musical adaptation has won over audiences for its humour and relatability.

    The original Broadway production received several Tony nominations, and the London production brings all the fetch vibes and Regina George-inspired antics to life. If you’re in the mood for a musical that’s as funny as it is memorable, Mean Girls is a fantastic option for a night out this Black Friday. Make like Glenn Coco and go go to the checkout as soon as possible to cash in on this fantastic offer!

