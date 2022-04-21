Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Victoria Palace Theatre

    Newly reopened after an extensive refurbishment, Victoria Palace Theatre is home to Hamilton on the West End!

    What's on at Victoria Palace Theatre

    Victoria Palace Theatre Seating Plan

    Victoria Palace Theatre seating plan
    Getting the best seats at Victoria Palace Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Victoria Palace Theatre

    Using public transport is recommended. The nearest tube station to Victoria Palace Theatre is Victoria Station (Circle/District/ Victoria Lines).  IF arriving by train, the nearest railway station is Victoria Station. The theatre is also well serviced by bus routes 2, 11, 16, 24, 36, 38, 52, 73, 82, 148, 170, 211, and 507. If driving to the theatre the nearest parking is the car park on Eccleston Bridge.

    Visiting Victoria Palace Theatre

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    We use cookies