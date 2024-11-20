Who are the main characters in Hamilton?

Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning musical Hamilton has made a significant impact since its debut, transitioning from Broadway to the West End in 2017. The show has garnered numerous accolades, redefining the musical landscape with its innovative blend of hip-hop, rap, and R&B, differentiating from the traditional musical style.

The compelling narrative and incredible score bring to life the lesser-known story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America's founding fathers. The show explores Hamilton's pivotal role in the American Revolution, his role as the first Secretary of the Treasury under George Washington, and his complex personal life, including his relationship with his wife, Eliza Hamilton. The production, staged at the Victoria Palace Theatre, captivates audiences with its characters. Take a look at the Hamilton characters below.

Who are the main Hamilton characters?

The characters in the show are based on the real men and women involved in the American Revolution and the American democracy. The show offers a fresh, modern take on the American Revolution by reimagining its historic figures as diverse characters reflecting today's multicultural America.

Alexander Hamilton

Alexander Hamilton, his name is Alexander Hamilton and he is the star of the show! The character of Alexander Hamilton is portrayed as a tenacious and ambitious founding father whose life is marked by both triumph and tragedy. Hamilton's dedication to his ideals and career is both celebrated and criticised by those around him, reflecting the complex nature of his personality and relationships. His ambition often comes at a personal cost, as he prioritises his career over his marriage, leading to tension and envy among his peers.

Aaron Burr

Aaron Burr serves as both narrator and rival to Alexander Hamilton. Unlike Hamilton, who is outspoken and eager to share his political beliefs, Burr is more cautious and reserved, often holding his cards close to his chest. His reluctance to openly declare his stance can make him appear untrustworthy to others. This contrast in values and methods highlights the tension between the two men, ultimately leading to their infamous duel.

Eliza Hamilton

As the wife of Alexander Hamilton, Eliza's journey throughout the show is one of resilience, loyalty, and profound emotional depth. From her first meeting with Alexander Hamilton, her character is portrayed as loving and devoted, yet she faces numerous personal challenges and heartbreaks. Her unwavering loyalty is tested by her husband's infidelities and political ambitions.

King George III

King George III is portrayed as immature and spoiled, which underscores his role as the main antagonist. This is particularly true when he performs the song “You’ll Be Back,” which defines his entitlement and over-the-top behaviour. His character juxtaposes the other characters, using humour and immaturity to contrast with more serious or noble figures.

George Washington

The first president of the US, George Washington’s portrayal highlights his strong-willed nature and confidence, which contrast with Alexander Hamilton's impulsive and ambitious demeanour. Despite their differences, Washington recognizes Hamilton's brilliance and potential, often acting as a mentor, guiding him through the complexities of governance.

Thomas Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson emerges as one of Alexander Hamilton's most formidable political rivals, embodying a stark contrast to Hamilton's ideals. Jefferson's character is portrayed with a flamboyant flair and charismatic presence, which brings both humour and tension into the narrative.

Angelica Schuyler

Angelica Schuyler, is portrayed as an intelligent and articulate woman deeply devoted to her family, particularly her sisters. Despite her instant connection with Alexander Hamilton, Angelica prioritises her sister Eliza's happiness and future, choosing to step aside and encourage the relationship between Hamilton and Eliza.