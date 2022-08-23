Winnie the Pooh The Musical is coming to the UK Aug 23, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali A new adventure is about to happen… Winnie the Pooh is returning home to the UK! The UK premiere of Disney’s Winnie the Pooh The Musical is set to open in Spring 2023. The musical has had two Broadway runs and a Chicago run. The premiere will be presented by Rockefeller Productions, in partnership with ROYO and in association with Disney Theatrical Productions. Theatre, dates and further details are yet to be announced.

About Winnie the Pooh The Musical

This fresh stage adaptation tells a new story of Winnie the Pooh and friends via impressive life-size puppetry. Featuring beloved characters that have played a part in the lives of children for generations, there are exciting new stories from the Hundred Acre Wood.

Created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, featuring music by the Sherman Brothers, with additional songs by A.A. Milne. The new musical adaptation is developed and presented by family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller (Paddington Gets in a Jam, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show).

There is an original score by Nate Edmondson, featuring the Grammy Award-winning songs by the Sherman Brothers from the original animated features, including ‘Winnie the Pooh’, ‘The Blustery Day’, ‘The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers’ and ‘Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce’, plus A.A. Milne’s ‘The More It Snows’ (featuring music by Carly Simon) and ‘Sing Ho’ in a new arrangement.

What is Winnie the Pooh The Musical about?

A new adventure is beginning deep in the Hundred Acre Wood. Follow A.A. Milne’s beloved characters, Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin along with their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl (and Tigger too!). Get ready for the iconic characters to come to life on stage via extraordinary puppetry.

Winnie the Pooh The Musical Creator

Jonathan Rockefeller said:

“The music, the life-size puppets, and the charming performances are the perfect way to introduce (or re-introduce) audiences to live theatre, and this is a must-see show for Winnie the Pooh fans of all ages. I am thrilled to be entrusted to bring this celebrated character to the stage for new audiences as they join our adventure into the Hundred Acre Wood.”

Winnie The Pooh The Musical tickets coming soon!

Further information regarding the theatre, dates, cast and tickets for Winnie the Pooh The New Musical Adaptation will be announced in due course. Keep an eye on our social media and news page for the latest theatre news and updates!