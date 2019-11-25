Winners announced for the Evening Standard Theatre Awards
Posted on
| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
Who won at the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards?
The 65th Annual Evening Standard Theatre Awards were held last night at the London Coliseum in a ceremony hosted by Cush Jumbo. Perhaps the most notable win of the evening went to Maggie Smith, who won her fifth Best Actress award for her portrayal of Brunhilde Pomsel in A German Life at the Bridge Theatre. Other big wins went to Andrew Scott, who took home Best Actor for his performance in The Old Vic production of Present Laughter, and to Jamie Lloyd's highly acclaimed revival of Evita, which garnered Best Musical. See the full list of nominees and award winners below.
Full list of Evening Standard Award winners and nominees
Best Actor
- WINNER: Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at the Old Vic
- Francis Guinan
for Downstate
at the National Theatre (Dorfman)
- K Todd Freeman
for Downstate
at the National Theatre (Dorfman)
- Tom Hiddleston
for Betrayal
at the Harold Pinter Theatre
- Wendell Pierce
for Death of a Salesman
at the Young Vic and the Piccadilly Theatre
Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress
- WINNER: Maggie Smith for A German Life at the Bridge Theatre
- Anjana Vasan for A Doll's House at the Lyric Hammersmith
- Cecilia Noble for Downstate at the National Theatre (Dorfman)
- Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at the Duke of York's Theatre
- Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at the Almeida Theatre
Best Play
- WINNER: Sweat by Lynn Nottage at the Donmar Warehouse and the Gielgud Theatre
- Downstate
by Bruce Norris
at the National Theatre (Dorfman)
- ear for eye
by debbie tucker green
at the Royal Court
- Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp.
at the Royal Court
Milton Shulman Award for Best Director
- WINNER: Robert Icke for The Doctor at the Almeida Theatre and The Wild Duck at the Almeida Theatre
- Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic and the Piccadilly Theatre
- Jamie Lloyd for Betrayal at the Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Musical
- WINNER: Evita at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
- Come From Away
at the Phoenix Theatre
- Fiddler on the Roof
at the Menier Chocolate Factory and the Playhouse Theatre
- Sweet Charity
at the Donmar Warehouse
Best Musical Performance
- WINNER: Anne-Marie Duff for Sweet Charity at the Donmar Warehouse
- Andy Nyman for Fiddler on the Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and the Playhouse Theatre
- Sheridan Smith for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium
Best Design
- WINNER: A Midsummer Night's Dream by Bunny Christie at the Bridge Theatre
- Appropriate
by Fly Davis at the Donmar Warehouse
- A Very Expensive Poison
designs by Tom Scutt
at the Old Vic
Charles Wintour Awards for Most Promising Playwright
- WINNER: Jasmine Lee-Jones for seven methods of killing kylie jenner at the Royal Court
- Ross Willis for Wolfie at Theatre503
- Yasmin Joseph for J'Ouvert at Theatre503
- Zoe Cooper for Out of Water at the Orange Tree Theatre
Emerging Talent Awards
- WINNER: Laurie Kynaston for The Son at the Kiln Theatre and the Duke of York's Theatre
- Bobby Stallwood for Faith, Hope and Charity at the National Theatre (Dorfman)
- Grace Molony
for The Watsons
at Chichester Festival Theatre and the Menier Chocolate Factory
- Shiloh Coke
for Chiaroscuro
at the Bush Theatre
Editor's Award
- WINNER: Ian McKellen
Lebedev Award
- WINNER: Peter Brook
Don't miss these award-winning and nominated shows now on sale!