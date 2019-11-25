Menu
    Winners announced for the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The winners have been unveiled for the 65th Annual Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

    Evita was among the winners for this year's Evening Standard Theatre Awards. The Jamie Lloyd production transfers to the Harold Pinter Theatre next year.

    Who won at the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards?

    The 65th Annual Evening Standard Theatre Awards were held last night at the London Coliseum in a ceremony hosted by Cush Jumbo. Perhaps the most notable win of the evening went to Maggie Smith, who won her fifth Best Actress award for her portrayal of Brunhilde Pomsel in A German Life at the Bridge Theatre. Other big wins went to Andrew Scott, who took home Best Actor for his performance in The Old Vic production of Present Laughter, and to Jamie Lloyd's highly acclaimed revival of Evita, which garnered Best Musical. See the full list of nominees and award winners below.

    Full list of Evening Standard Award winners and nominees

    Best Actor
    - WINNER: Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at the Old Vic
    - Francis Guinan     for Downstate at the National Theatre (Dorfman)
    - K Todd Freeman for Downstate at the National Theatre (Dorfman)
    - Tom Hiddleston for Betrayal at the Harold Pinter Theatre
    - Wendell Pierce for Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic and the Piccadilly Theatre


    Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress
    WINNER: Maggie Smith for A German Life at the Bridge Theatre
    - Anjana Vasan for A Doll's House at the Lyric Hammersmith
    - Cecilia Noble for Downstate at the National Theatre (Dorfman)
    - Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at the Duke of York's Theatre
    - Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at the Almeida Theatre

    Best Play
    WINNER: Sweat by Lynn Nottage at the Donmar Warehouse and the Gielgud Theatre
    Downstate by Bruce Norris at the National Theatre (Dorfman)
    ear for eye by debbie tucker green at the Royal Court
    Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp. at the Royal Court


    Milton Shulman Award for Best Director
    WINNER: Robert Icke for The Doctor at the Almeida Theatre and The Wild Duck at the Almeida Theatre
    - Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic and the Piccadilly Theatre
    - Jamie Lloyd for Betrayal at the Harold Pinter Theatre

    Best Musical
    WINNER: Evita at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
    Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre
    Fiddler on the Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and the Playhouse Theatre
    Sweet Charity at the Donmar Warehouse


    Best Musical Performance
    WINNER: Anne-Marie Duff for Sweet Charity at the Donmar Warehouse
    - Andy Nyman for Fiddler on the Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and the Playhouse Theatre
    - Sheridan Smith for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium

    Best Design
    WINNER: A Midsummer Night's Dream by Bunny Christie at the Bridge Theatre
    Appropriate by Fly Davis at the Donmar Warehouse
    A Very Expensive Poison designs by Tom Scutt at the Old Vic


    Charles Wintour Awards for Most Promising Playwright
    WINNER: Jasmine Lee-Jones for seven methods of killing kylie jenner at the Royal Court
    - Ross Willis for Wolfie at Theatre503
    - Yasmin Joseph for J'Ouvert at Theatre503
    - Zoe Cooper for Out of Water at the Orange Tree Theatre

    Emerging Talent Awards
    WINNER: Laurie Kynaston for The Son at the Kiln Theatre and the Duke of York's Theatre
    - Bobby Stallwood     for Faith, Hope and Charity at the National Theatre (Dorfman)
    - Grace Molony for The Watsons at Chichester Festival Theatre and the Menier Chocolate Factory
    - Shiloh Coke for Chiaroscuro at the Bush Theatre


    Editor's Award
    WINNER: Ian McKellen

    Lebedev Award
    WINNER: Peter Brook

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
