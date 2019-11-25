Winners announced for the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Evita was among the winners for this year's Evening Standard Theatre Awards. The Jamie Lloyd production transfers to the Harold Pinter Theatre next year.

Who won at the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards?

The 65th Annual Evening Standard Theatre Awards were held last night at the London Coliseum in a ceremony hosted by Cush Jumbo. Perhaps the most notable win of the evening went to Maggie Smith, who won her fifth Best Actress award for her portrayal of Brunhilde Pomsel in A German Life at the Bridge Theatre. Other big wins went to Andrew Scott, who took home Best Actor for his performance in The Old Vic production of Present Laughter, and to Jamie Lloyd's highly acclaimed revival of Evita, which garnered Best Musical. See the full list of nominees and award winners below.

Full list of Evening Standard Award winners and nominees

Best Actor

- WINNER: Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at the Old Vic

- Francis Guinan for Downstate at the National Theatre (Dorfman)

- K Todd Freeman for Downstate at the National Theatre (Dorfman)

- Tom Hiddleston for Betrayal at the

- Wendell Pierce for Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic and the Piccadilly Theatre



Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress

- WINNER: Maggie Smith for A German Life at the Bridge Theatre

- Anjana Vasan for A Doll's House at the Lyric Hammersmith

- Cecilia Noble for Downstate at the National Theatre (Dorfman)

- Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at the Duke of York's Theatre

- Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at the Almeida Theatre

Best Play

- WINNER: Sweat by Lynn Nottage at the Donmar Warehouse and the Gielgud Theatre

- Downstate by Bruce Norris at the National Theatre (Dorfman)

- ear for eye by debbie tucker green at the

- Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp. at the Royal Court



Milton Shulman Award for Best Director

- WINNER: Robert Icke for The Doctor at the Almeida Theatre and The Wild Duck at the Almeida Theatre

- Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic and the Piccadilly Theatre

- Jamie Lloyd for Betrayal at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Musical

- WINNER: Evita at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

- at the

- Fiddler on the Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and the Playhouse Theatre

- Fiddler on the Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and the Playhouse Theatre
- Sweet Charity at the Donmar Warehouse



Best Musical Performance

- WINNER: Anne-Marie Duff for Sweet Charity at the Donmar Warehouse

- Andy Nyman for Fiddler on the Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and the Playhouse Theatre

- Sheridan Smith for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium

Best Design

- WINNER: A Midsummer Night's Dream by Bunny Christie at the Bridge Theatre

- Appropriate by Fly Davis at the Donmar Warehouse

- Appropriate by Fly Davis at the Donmar Warehouse



Charles Wintour Awards for Most Promising Playwright

- WINNER: Jasmine Lee-Jones for seven methods of killing kylie jenner at the Royal Court

- Ross Willis for Wolfie at Theatre503

- Yasmin Joseph for J'Ouvert at Theatre503

- Zoe Cooper for Out of Water at the Orange Tree Theatre

Emerging Talent Awards

- WINNER: Laurie Kynaston for The Son at the Kiln Theatre and the Duke of York's Theatre

- Bobby Stallwood for Faith, Hope and Charity at the National Theatre (Dorfman)

- Grace Molony for

- Shiloh Coke for Chiaroscuro at the Bush Theatre



Editor's Award

- WINNER: Ian McKellen

Lebedev Award

- WINNER: Peter Brook

