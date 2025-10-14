London Theatre Direct £1,000 Theatre Ticket Giveaway - Terms & Conditions Posted on Oct 14, 2025 | By Sian McBride Promoter This competition is organised and administered by London Theatre Direct Ltd. Eligibility The competition is open to UK residents aged 18 or over. Employees of London Theatre Direct, its affiliates, agencies, or anyone professionally connected with the competition, and their immediate family members, are not eligible to enter. Only one entry per person is permitted. Entry Period The competition opens on Monday 13th and closes at Friday 11:59pm on 31st October. Entries received after this time will not be valid. How to Enter To enter, you must sign up to London Theatre Direct’s emails between Monday 13th - Friday 31st October. Emails already subscribed to London Theatre Direct’s emails will not be valid. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Prize Details One (1) winner will receive £1,000 worth of theatre tickets, including: 2 tickets to Titanique 2 tickets to MAMMA MIA! 4 tickets to Starlight Express The prize is non-transferable, non-exchangeable, and no cash alternative will be offered. Travel, accommodation, and any other expenses are not included. MAMMA MIA! Tickets can not be redeemed on performances taking place in the week commencing 27th October, and from 1st December 2025 - 3rd January 2026. All tickets must be redeemed by 31st January 2026. Winner Selection and Notification The winner will be chosen at random from all valid entries received before the Closing Date. The winner will be notified via email on the 3rd November 2025, the first working day after the Closing Date. The winner will be contacted again two days later, on the 5th November. All entrants are encouraged to check their junk or spam folder during this time. London Theatre Direct will move on to the next winner, if no response is received within 5 days of being contacted. Publicity By entering, participants agree that London Theatre Direct may use their name, likeness, and entry details for promotional purposes related to the competition, without further compensation. Data Protection Personal data provided will be processed in accordance with London Theatre Direct’s Privacy Policy (available at https://www.londontheatredirect.com/privacy-policy?srsltid=AfmBOor_TnetFQQ49-2rA0ZEq0aQMcRwzB7cAj8KiPZnu0Mg76_QBRTt). Data will be used solely for the administration of this competition and prize fulfilment. General London Theatre Direct reserves the right to cancel, suspend, or amend the competition where necessary due to circumstances beyond its control. The promoter’s decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into. This promotion is governed by English law, and entrants submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts. News