Wicked to welcome back Mark Curry Sep 22, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas For over 15 years, Wicked has delighted audiences across the West End and has cemented its legacy as one of the most successful musicals of all time, it has been seen by over 11 million people in London alone and has played over 6000 performances. The untold story of the witches acts as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz and is a heart-wrenching tale of friendship, opposing ideologies and the ultimate fall from grace.

Wicked has announced that they will be welcoming back popular actor and presenter Mark Curry to play the role of The Wizard from 18 October 2022 at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre. Tickets for Wicked are available to book now!

Mark Curry's role in Wicked

Mark Curry is notable for having a successful and varied career, he is an actor, broadcaster and former Blue Peter presenter. His London credits include Talent, written and directed by Victoria Wood, and Susan Hill’s The Woman in Black, directed by Robin Herford. With a career that has endured more than five decades in the entertainment industry, he will be reprising his role as the main antagonist The Wizard, a role he played as part of the 10th Anniversary London cast in 2016/2017.

Mark Curry commented: “I’m thrilled to be returning to Oz after 5 years away and to have this opportunity to play The Wizard again in the incredible Wicked. I look forward to joining this brilliant cast and working again with the fantastic creative team and producers.”

The story of Wicked

Wicked follows a journey of ups and downs that will eventually determine the course of Oz and the fate of two best friends forever. The musical tells the story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch in their school days at Shiz University, and how their unlikely friendship is put to the test through The Wizard’s wicked game of corruption. It is a narrative that explores discrimination, and female friendship and ultimately shows us how the Witches of Oz came to be.

The cast and creatives of Wicked

Wicked currently stars Lucie Jones (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Gary Wilmot (The Wizard, until 16 October 2022), Mark Curry (The Wizard, from 18 October 2022), Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Lisa-Anne Wood (Standby for Glinda).

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. Executive Producer (UK) Michael McCabe. Music and lyrics are handled by Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz. Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

