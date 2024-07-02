Wicked competition terms and conditions Jul 2, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Fancy treading the boards at the Apollo Victoria Theatre? Our phantasmagorical competition will make your friends green with envy! We have the ultimate competition for Wicked fans, as we are offering you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the multi award-winning musical, PLUS a Wicked themed Afternoon Tea for two at the Clermont Hotel AND the chance to take an on stage photo at the Apollo Victoria Theatre before the production begins. Afterall, you are the star of the show! For your chance of winning the tickets, Afternoon Tea, and onstage photo simply follow Wicked and the London Theatre Direct X accounts, and repost our competition announcement. That’s it! Best of luck witches.

Terms and conditions

1. The promoter is London Theatre Direct

2. There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.

3. Route to entry for the competition is via social media by reposting and following on our X account. The competition closes Monday 8th July 2024.

4. No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

5. The rules of the competition and the prize for each winner are as follows: 2x tickets to Wicked (Valid for a Tuesday to Saturday 7.30pm performance until 20 December 2024, excluding 30th June –1 September 2024 and 27 October – 3 November 2024) a Wicked themed Afternoon Tea for two at The Clermont Hotel, Victoria, London and an on stage photo at the Apollo Victoria Theatre before the production of Wicked. Transport and accommodation not included. Recommended age of Wicked is 7+. Anyone under the age of 5 years of age will not be admitted, under any circumstance. Everyone entering the theatre will require a ticket.

6. The promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice in the event of a catastrophe, war, civil or military disturbance, act of God or any actual or anticipated breach of any applicable law or regulation or any other event outside of the promoter’s control. Any changes to the competition will be notified to entrants as soon as possible by the promoter.

7. No cash alternative to the prizes will be offered. The prizes are not transferable.

8. Winners will be chosen by an independent adjudicator or panel of judges appointed by the London Theatre Direct.

9. The winner will be notified by within 24 hours of the closing date. If the winner cannot be contacted or do not claim the prize within 48 hours of notification, we reserve the right to withdraw the prize from the winner and pick a replacement winner.

10. The promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

11. By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating his/her agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

12. The competition and these terms and conditions will be governed by English law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England.

13. The winner agrees to the use of his/her name and image in any publicity material. Any personal data relating to the winner, or any other entrants will be used solely in accordance with current UK data protection legislation and will not be disclosed to a third party without the entrant’s prior consent.

14. The winner’s name will be available 28 days after closing date by emailing [email protected]

15. Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.

16. The competition is open to UK residents only.