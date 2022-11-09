Wicked announces London cast for 2023 Nov 9, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Having been seen by over 11 million people, the universally acclaimed production Wicked is one of the West End's most adored shows and one of the most successful musicals of all time (and with good reason!). The prequel to the classic story of Dorothy Gale is now flying into its 17th year on stage, with a heartfelt reminder to never judge a book by its cover. Ahead of its 2023 season, Wicked has announced its incredible London cast. Fans of Alexia Khadime will be delighted to know that she will be reprising her spell-binding performance of the iconic Elphaba and will be joined by the brilliant Lucy St. Louis as Glinda! Witness the events that led to the Wicked Witch of The West being deemed to be so wicked, book your tickets for Wicked today at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre!

Alexia Khadime and Lucy St. Louis in Wicked 2023

Alexia Khadime first stepped onto the stage as Elphaba in 2008 to standing ovations, she later reprised the role of Elphaba in 2009/10. She has enjoyed various leading West End roles, including playing Éponine in Les Misérables, Nala in Disney’s The Lion King, Nabulung in The Book of Mormon (for which she won a WhatsOnStage Award) and most recently, Miriam in The Prince of Egypt. With a theatre career spanning over 20 years, Alexia Khadime is back, armed with the magic of her mezzo-soprano.

Lucy St. Louis is known for captivating audiences through her leading musical roles. She is currently starring as Christine Daaé in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera. She previously starred as Diana Ross in Motown The Musical and as Antonia in Man of La Mancha. Her other theatre credits include her West End debut in Ragtime, The Book of Mormon and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

The full cast of Wicked 2023

The full new cast for Wicked 2023 is confirmed as Alexia Khadime (Elphaba), Lucy St. Louis (Glinda), Mark Curry (The Wizard), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Caitlin Anderson (Nessarose), Joe Thompson-Oubari (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Lisa-Anne Wood (Standby for Glinda).

The cast will be complete by Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Conor Ashman, Jessica Aubrey, Joshua Clemetson, Fergus Dale, Effie Rae Dyson, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Ross Harmon, Kate Leiper, Nick Len, Jemima Loddy, Joshua Lovell, PaddyJoe Martin, Millie Mayhew, Harry Mills, Daniel Parrott, Aiesha Naomi Pease, Jeanie Ryan, Natalie Spriggs, James Titchener, Micaela Todd, Christine Tucker, Jaydon Vijn and Taela Yeomans-Brown.

Current cast members, including Lucie Jones (Elphaba) and Helen Woolf (Glinda), will all play their final performances on Sunday 5 March 2023.

It's a Wicked story indeed!

When Dorothy Gale’s farmhouse crash-landed on the Wicked Witch of The East – all ended in tears and screams (I’m melting, I’m melting!). For decades we were led to believe that the Wicked Witch was just that, wicked …but what if she wasn’t?

Wicked flips the coin to the other side. Centred around an unlikely friendship born between Elphaba and Glinda, Wicked follows the pair through a turbulent journey of self-discovery, prejudice, and loss. As the Wizard aims to corrupt Oz and threaten the balance of all they value, what will become of Elphaba and Glinda? More specifically, how will they come to be known as the Wicked Witch and the Good Witch?

The creatives of Wicked

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. Executive Producer (UK) Michael McCabe. Music and lyrics are handled by Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz. Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

Wicked tickets are available now!

Don’t miss out on this stunning 2023 line-up for this ingenious stage classic. Witness the unity of this female friendship and the heart-breaking challenges that their bond must face.