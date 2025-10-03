Menu
    Spotlight on: Bella Brown

    Posted on

    A West End Rising Star Stepping Into the Spotlight

    Bella Brown has rapidly established herself as one of the most exciting rising talents in British musical theatre. Since graduating from ArtsEd in 2023, she has already built a portfolio many performers wait years to achieve - and she’s only just getting started.

    Stage Career

    Theatre credits

    Bella Brown is perhaps best known for her role in Jamie Lloyd's box office smash-hit revival of Evita - in which she played The Mistress while also understudying Rachel Zegler as the alternate Eva Perón

    Alongside this, Brown has performed in a variety of high-calibre productions since graudating in 2023, including Hadestown (Lyric Theatre), Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends (Gielgud Theatre), and Rock Follies (Minerva, Chichester), demonstrating a rare versatility across folk-opera, classic Sondheim, and rock-infused musical theatre.

    The Breakthrough to Come: Rapunzel in Sondheim's Into the Woods

    Bella is now set for what could be her breakout role, joining the cast of Into the Woods at the Bridge Theatre as Rapunzel. It marks her first major named role in a Sondheim musical - a perfect fit for both her lyrical sensitivity and dramatic instincts.

    The Bridge’s production is one of the most anticipated of the season, and Bella’s casting signals growing industry confidence in her transition from standout understudy to emerging lead.

