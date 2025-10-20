Inter Alia, starring Rosamund Pike, heads to the West End

Rosamund Pike will lead the West End transfer of Inter Alia, Suzie Miller’s latest play following her international hit Prima Facie. After a sold-out run at the National Theatre’s Lyttelton Theatre earlier this year, the production will open at Wyndham’s Theatre for a strictly limited season from 19 March to 20 June 2026.

Inter Alia is a gripping study of power, justice and motherhood. Pike stars as Jessica Parks, a sharp, high-flying Crown Court judge whose personal and professional worlds begin to unravel after a single event sends her life spiralling off course.