    Inter Alia, starring Rosamund Pike, heads to the West End

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    Rosamund Pike will lead the West End transfer of Inter Alia, Suzie Miller’s latest play following her international hit Prima Facie. After a sold-out run at the National Theatre’s Lyttelton Theatre earlier this year, the production will open at Wyndham’s Theatre for a strictly limited season from 19 March to 20 June 2026.

    Inter Alia is a gripping study of power, justice and motherhood. Pike stars as Jessica Parks, a sharp, high-flying Crown Court judge whose personal and professional worlds begin to unravel after a single event sends her life spiralling off course.

    The production earned rave reviews during its National Theatre premiere, with critics praising Miller’s writing and Pike’s commanding performance. Jamie Glover (Waterloo Road) joins the cast once again, with further casting still to be announced.

    Inter Alia reunites Miller with director Justin Martin and designer Miriam Buether, alongside a world-class creative team including lighting designer Natasha Chivers, sound designers Ben and Max Ringham, and video designer Willie Williams.

