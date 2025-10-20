Last chance to see: 6 critically acclaimed London shows closing soon

This Halloween, don’t let the sweetest treats disappear before you’ve had a slice of the action, the real trick would be missing out on some of the finest theatre currently on offer in London. FOMO (fear of missing out) has never felt so urgent: six exceptional productions are disappearing from the West End faster than a fun-size Snickers disappears on 31 October (just my house?). So carve out some time, book those tickets and immerse yourself in stories you’ll remember - before they vanish for good.

Punch at the Apollo Theatre (ends 29 Nov)

Based on the true story of Jacob Dunne, James Graham’s powerful new drama unpacks how a teenager’s single impulsive punch leads to a manslaughter charge, prison, remorse, and finally, transformation. After the incident, Jacob is lost and guilt-ridden - only through the bereaved parents’ courageous outreach does he begin to rebuild, not only his life, but also his communities. Following sold-out runs at the Young Vic and Nottingham Playhouse, this emotional and deeply impactful West End transfer “Doesn’t leave a dry eye in the house” (London Theatre).

Perfect for fans of: London Road and Blood Brothers.

Clarkston at Trafalgar Theatre (Ends 22 Nov)

In the UK premiere of Samuel D. Hunter’s modern frontier story, two young men; Jake, an optimistic liberal-arts grad with Huntington’s disease, and Chris, a closeted night-shift worker, find each other in a rural American town, and through connection begin to imagine something beyond their routines. According to our review, “Clarkston is a lyrical, heart-breaking meditation on self-acceptance and survival. Quiet, searching, and alive with possibility, it shows how even in the most ordinary of places, two young men can stumble upon something extraordinary.” Starring Joe Locke (in his West End debut) alongside Ruaridh Mollica and Sophie Melville, this is “theatrical magic of the most powerful kind” (Queerly).

Perfect for fans of: The Whale and People, Places and Things

Directed by its writer Conor McPherson, and starring Brendan Gleeson in his West End debut, this revival of a modern classic is set on a stormy night in a rural Irish pub. Four men share ghost stories - until a mysterious young woman tells her own, and what begins as banter becomes profound. Our review states: “What makes The Weir so beloved is this balance: small in scale but enormous in impact… you don’t feel like you’ve watched a play so much as spent an evening in a pub where strangers became companions.” While Gleeson’s portrayal of Jack is singled out as both “commanding and deeply moving” by The Times.

Perfect for fans of: The Woman in Black and The Ferryman.