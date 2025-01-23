What's opening in London theatres this month? (February 2025)

Love is in the theat-air this February, as a bevy of hot new bombshells enter theatreland just in time for Valentine’s Day. Add a bit of sparkle to your relationship with Unicorn, start a new love affair with Clueless, the Musical or catch a glimpse of your future boyfriend, Jonathan Bailey, in Richard II. Whether you’re a hopeless romantic, a history buff, or someone who’d rather swipe left on Cupid altogether, there’s a show to match your mood.

So, trade in the truffles and teddy’s for tickets, and spend your evening falling head over heels in the West End.

Unicorn | 4 February

Fancy something a little adventurous this Valentines? Written by Mike Bartlett (creator of Doctor Foster) and starring Olivier award winner Nicola Walker (Spooks) and Tony award nominee Stephen Mangan (Green Wing), Unicorn is no longer a thing of make-believe.

Married couple, Polly (Nicola Walker) and Nick (Stephen Mangan), have it all. Two children. Successful careers. A great group of friends. But there's something missing... something rare and unforeseen…waiting to add a much-needed sparkle…that’s when Kate (Erin Doherty, The Crown) steps in.

Explicit, funny and provocative, this new play promises to be as magical as its title suggests.

Richard II | 10 February

Break-out star of Bridgerton and Wicked, and the nation's collective crush, Jonathan Bailey is one step closer to global domination as he takes on the titular role in the Bridge Theatre’s Richard II.

Charismatic, eloquent, and flamboyantly witty, Richard II is charming, but dangerous. A disastrous King who brings uncertainty and trepidation to a nation under the whims of his fitful desires. When hard-headed pragmatist, Henry Bullingbrook, dares to challenge the magnetic, but ultimately incompetent, King, a country is brought into chaos.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, this fresh production puts the spotlight on the fragility of power and the human cost of ambition.