What's opening in London theatres this month? (February 2025)
| By Sian McBride
Love is in the theat-air this February, as a bevy of hot new bombshells enter theatreland just in time for Valentine’s Day. Add a bit of sparkle to your relationship with Unicorn, start a new love affair with Clueless, the Musical or catch a glimpse of your future boyfriend, Jonathan Bailey, in Richard II. Whether you’re a hopeless romantic, a history buff, or someone who’d rather swipe left on Cupid altogether, there’s a show to match your mood.
So, trade in the truffles and teddy’s for tickets, and spend your evening falling head over heels in the West End.
Unicorn | 4 February
Fancy something a little adventurous this Valentines? Written by Mike Bartlett (creator of Doctor Foster) and starring Olivier award winner Nicola Walker (Spooks) and Tony award nominee Stephen Mangan (Green Wing), Unicorn is no longer a thing of make-believe.
Married couple, Polly (Nicola Walker) and Nick (Stephen Mangan), have it all. Two children. Successful careers. A great group of friends. But there's something missing... something rare and unforeseen…waiting to add a much-needed sparkle…that’s when Kate (Erin Doherty, The Crown) steps in.
Explicit, funny and provocative, this new play promises to be as magical as its title suggests.
Richard II | 10 February
Break-out star of Bridgerton and Wicked, and the nation's collective crush, Jonathan Bailey is one step closer to global domination as he takes on the titular role in the Bridge Theatre’s Richard II.
Charismatic, eloquent, and flamboyantly witty, Richard II is charming, but dangerous. A disastrous King who brings uncertainty and trepidation to a nation under the whims of his fitful desires. When hard-headed pragmatist, Henry Bullingbrook, dares to challenge the magnetic, but ultimately incompetent, King, a country is brought into chaos.
Directed by Nicholas Hytner, this fresh production puts the spotlight on the fragility of power and the human cost of ambition.
Clueless, The Musical | 15 February
The perfect way to celebrate the iconic films 30th anniversary and mark Jane Austen’s 250th birthday (Clueless was loosely based on Austen’s Emma), Clueless, the Musical is arriving in the West End with a bang - but that's just Cher trying to park her jeep outside the Trafalgar Theatre…
Featuring brand-new original songs from Brit award winner and Grammy nominee, KT Tunstall), this fresh and fizzy adaptation is accessorised with all the wit, charm, and plaid outfits you could hope for. Whether you’re reliving the nostalgia or introducing a new generation to Cher Horowitz’s matchmaking misadventures, this one’s guaranteed to leave you totally buggin’ (in the best way).
The Score | 20 February
Following a triumphant run at the Theatre Royal Bath, The Score dives into the complex dynamics of creativity, rivalry, and the cost of genius.
Starring legendary stage and screen actor, Brian Cox (Succession) as Johann Sebastian Bach, we’re transported to 1747, Prussia, and the world at the edge of collapse. When the greatest composer in living history is summoned by Europe’s most tyrannical ruler, the musician reluctantly accepts and the two men are changed forever.
The production received rave reviews during its sold-out run in Bath, and is already making noise as one of the season’s must-sees.
The Last Laugh | 25 February
We could all do with a laugh in the dreary winter months, and The Last Laugh is here to deliver! Direct from a sell-out run at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, this laugh-a-minute play from award-winning writer and director Paul Hendy, reimagines the lives of three of Britain's all-time greatest comedy heroes - Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe and Bob Monkhouse.
Jam packed with great gags and touching stories, The Last Laugh is a nostalgic and poignant trip down memory lane. Guaranteed to be the best comedy night out in London, forget the gym, your face muscles will get a serious workout art this show!
Also opening in London theatres this month
Figaro: An Original Musical opens at the London Palladium on 3 February 2025
The Westway Sessions at the Vaudeville presents Cassidy Janson opens at the Vaudeville Theatre on 3 February 2025
The Marriage of Figaro opens at the London Coliseum on 5 February 2025
The 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards opens at the London Palladium on 9 February 2025
If/Then opens at the Savoy Theatre on 10 February 2025
The Westway Sessions at the Vaudeville presents Liza Pulman & Joe Stilgoe (Couple of Swells) opens at the Vaudeville Theatre on 10 February 2025
Stalled the Musical opens at the King’s Head Theatre on 13 February 2025
Mary, Queen of Scots opens at the London Coliseum on 15 February 2025
Peter Andre - The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons opens at the Dominion Theatre on 16 February 2025
The Westway Sessions at the Vaudeville presents Aimie Atkinson opens at the Vaudeville Theatre on 17 February 2025
Miss-I-Doll opens at the Other Palace Studio on 18 February 2025
TRASH! opens at the Peacock Theatre on 19 February 2025
Birdsong opens at the Alexandra Palace Theatre on 27 February 2025
White Rose: The Musical opens at Marylebone Theatre on 27 February 2025