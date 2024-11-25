What's opening in London theatres this month? (December 2024)
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
December is here, and it’s as though London’s theatres are an oversized advent calendar, each door revealing a new gift for theatregoers. Forget chocolates and tiny toys—this year’s calendar offers iconic ballets, classic Shakespeares with a twist, and the musical version of Titanic that you never knew you needed. With the city aglow in twinkling lights and holiday spirit, December’s lineup is a theatrical feast fit for the festive season. Here’s what’s opening on London stages to get you into the holiday spirit (and make your gift list a whole lot easier).
Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake | 3 December
Returning to Sadler's Wells with a fresh dose of grandeur, Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake promises to enchant audiences once again with its iconic all-male swan ensemble. Known for its bold departure from the traditional ballet, Bourne’s Swan Lake swaps delicate tutus for fierce, powerful masculinity, adding new emotional depth to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score.
This production is celebrated worldwide for its captivating storytelling and intense physicality, and audiences are in for a treat this December. Whether you’re a ballet aficionado or a newcomer, Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake is a must-see; the swans’ breathtaking elegance and Bourne’s visionary choreography make this production an unforgettable experience.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream | 3 December
It wouldn’t be the holiday season without a little magic, would it? A Midsummer Night’s Dream will cast its spell at the Barbican this December, starring Mathew Baynton as the hilariously bumbling Bottom. Known for his comedic genius in Horrible Histories and Ghosts, Baynton’s Bottom has already brought a fresh, whimsical energy to this fantastical comedy of mischief, romance, and mistaken identities during its critically acclaimed run at Shakespeare’s homeplace, Stratford-upon-Avon.
The playful production, directed by Eleanor Rhode, transforms the classic story imaginative approach, with vibrant sets and costumes that immerse the audience in a magical realm. In their 5-star review, The Guardian called it a ‘'Ravishing fusion of flamboyancy, surrealism and raucous fun' with the Birmingham Mail agreeing, praising it 'An absolute riot from beginning to end' If you’re ready for a blend of love potions, fairy mayhem, and some side-splitting humour, make sure to catch this unforgettable take on one of Shakespeare’s most beloved works.
Titanique | 9 December
Setting sail straight from its off-Broadway success, Titanique arrives in London with all the heart, humour, and high notes fans could hope for. This campy musical parody combines the blockbuster romance of Titanic with the music of Celine Dion, whose powerful ballads add an over-the-top twist to the story of Jack and Rose.
Featuring a boatload of cheeky humour and outrageous costumes, and starring a singing iceberg in the form of award-winning Strictly contestant, Layton Williams, it's an infectious and playful reimagining of one of cinema’s greatest love stories. Titanique at the Criterion Theatre is perfect for anyone seeking a night of feel-good fun this holiday season.
Oliver! | 14 December
Fancy MORE from Matthew Bourne? Charles Dickens’ unforgettable tale of street urchins, orphanages, and charming rogues is back in the West End and making itself at home at the Gielgud Theatre. Directed by Matthew Bourne and fresh from a critically acclaimed run at the Chichester Festival Theatre, this version promises to bring a fresh interpretation to Lionel Bart’s classic musical, capturing both the grit and heart of Victorian London.
Expect all your favourite characters—Fagin, Nancy, the Artful Dodger, and of course, Oliver himself—alongside show-stopping numbers like “Consider Yourself,” “Food, Glorious Food,” and “As Long as He Needs Me.” With lavish sets, a chorus of talented young actors, and rousing musical numbers, Oliver! is a festive feast for the whole family and a perfect holiday outing for audiences of all ages.
Only Fools and Horses | 17 December
London’s favourite Cockney charmers are back in action as Only Fools and Horses the Musical returns to London’s Eventim Apollo, with none other than Vinnie Jones joining the cast! Known for his tough-guy roles on screen, Jones will bring his own brand of grit and comedy to gangster Danny Driscoll in this musical adaptation of the beloved sitcom.
Co-written by Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan (the son of the show’s original creator, John Sullivan), this stage version captures the humour and heart of Peckham’s finest, with fan-favourite moments like Del Boy’s bar fall and Rodney’s fancy dress escapades. Audiences can expect a lively night out filled with original songs, hilarious one-liners, and a nostalgic love letter to Britain’s most iconic TV comedy. It’s sure to be magnifique for fans of all ages.
The Merchant of Venice 1936 | 28 December
A gift for those that missed it the first time around, The Merchant of Venice 1936 returns to the West End this holiday season! Set in 1930s London during a time of mounting fascism, this adaptation stars multi award-winner Tracy-Ann Oberman as Shylock, reimagining the character as a Jewish shop owner in the East End. Oberman, known for her powerhouse performances, brings a new emotional depth to the role, capturing the struggle and resilience of Shylock in a world darkened by prejudice.
Directed by Brigid Larmour, this re-contextualized version of The Merchant of Venice has received acclaim and award nominations for its powerful take on the themes of justice and intolerance, offering a timely lens on Shakespeare’s complex play. With a combination of historical realism and piercing relevance, Oberman’s ‘striking and impactful’ (Guardian) performance is sure to leave audiences deeply moved.
Also opening in London Theatres this month
Peter Pan The Drag Panto opens at the Phoenix Theatre on 2 December 2024
Stick Man opens at the Bloomsbury Theatre on 4 December 2024
Potted Panto opens at Wilton’s Music Hall on 4 December 2024
Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book opens at Trafalgar Theatre on 5 December 2024
Maddie Moate’s Very Curious Christmas opens at Apollo Theatre on 6 December 2024
Father Christmas Needs a Wee! opens at the Arts Theatre on 7 December 2024
Here You Come Again opens at Riverside Studios on 10 December 2024
Cyrano opens at Park Theatre on 11 December 2024
Horrible Christmas opens at Alexandra Palace Theatre on 12 December 2024
Nutcracker - English National Ballet opens at the London Coliseum on 12 December 2024
West End Musical Christmas opens at the Lyric Theatre on 16 December 2024
Slava’s Snowshow opens at Harold Pinter Theatre on 18 December 2024
Tom Fletcher’s The Creakers opens at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre on 18 December 2024
Circa’s Duck Pond opens at Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre on 19 December 2024
Christmas with Anton Du Beke opens at His Majesty’s Theatre on 22 December 2024
Bill Bailey: Thoughtifier opens at Theatre Royal Haymarket on 28 December 2024