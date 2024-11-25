What's opening in London theatres this month? (December 2024)

December is here, and it’s as though London’s theatres are an oversized advent calendar, each door revealing a new gift for theatregoers. Forget chocolates and tiny toys—this year’s calendar offers iconic ballets, classic Shakespeares with a twist, and the musical version of Titanic that you never knew you needed. With the city aglow in twinkling lights and holiday spirit, December’s lineup is a theatrical feast fit for the festive season. Here’s what’s opening on London stages to get you into the holiday spirit (and make your gift list a whole lot easier).

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake | 3 December

Returning to Sadler's Wells with a fresh dose of grandeur, Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake promises to enchant audiences once again with its iconic all-male swan ensemble. Known for its bold departure from the traditional ballet, Bourne’s Swan Lake swaps delicate tutus for fierce, powerful masculinity, adding new emotional depth to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score.

This production is celebrated worldwide for its captivating storytelling and intense physicality, and audiences are in for a treat this December. Whether you’re a ballet aficionado or a newcomer, Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake is a must-see; the swans’ breathtaking elegance and Bourne’s visionary choreography make this production an unforgettable experience.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream | 3 December

It wouldn’t be the holiday season without a little magic, would it? A Midsummer Night’s Dream will cast its spell at the Barbican this December, starring Mathew Baynton as the hilariously bumbling Bottom. Known for his comedic genius in Horrible Histories and Ghosts, Baynton’s Bottom has already brought a fresh, whimsical energy to this fantastical comedy of mischief, romance, and mistaken identities during its critically acclaimed run at Shakespeare’s homeplace, Stratford-upon-Avon.

The playful production, directed by Eleanor Rhode, transforms the classic story imaginative approach, with vibrant sets and costumes that immerse the audience in a magical realm. In their 5-star review, The Guardian called it a ‘'Ravishing fusion of flamboyancy, surrealism and raucous fun' with the Birmingham Mail agreeing, praising it 'An absolute riot from beginning to end' If you’re ready for a blend of love potions, fairy mayhem, and some side-splitting humour, make sure to catch this unforgettable take on one of Shakespeare’s most beloved works.

Titanique | 9 December

Setting sail straight from its off-Broadway success, Titanique arrives in London with all the heart, humour, and high notes fans could hope for. This campy musical parody combines the blockbuster romance of Titanic with the music of Celine Dion, whose powerful ballads add an over-the-top twist to the story of Jack and Rose.

Featuring a boatload of cheeky humour and outrageous costumes, and starring a singing iceberg in the form of award-winning Strictly contestant, Layton Williams, it's an infectious and playful reimagining of one of cinema’s greatest love stories. Titanique at the Criterion Theatre is perfect for anyone seeking a night of feel-good fun this holiday season.